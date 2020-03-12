Daniel Radcliffe is adding humour to a recent hoax stating that he tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus disease. The actor shared his thanks to the trolls for picking him out of the other celebrities.

The "Harry Potter" alum broke his silence about the bogus report and shared his thoughts on why he was the target. He credited it to his pale looks, which may have led people to believe that he has contracted the disease.

"I think it's just because I look ill all the time so you can believably say it about me because I'm very pale," Radcliffe said during a phone interview on "Smallzy's Surgery."

The 30-year-old "Guns Akimbo" star shared a funny story about how he learned about the fake news while having his hair and makeup done for a play. The artist showed him a text from his niece about the fake tweet that spread the news.

"I was like, 'what?!' and he said yeah my 17-year-old niece has just texted me going 'that guy's got Coronavirus'," Radcliffe shared.

He shrugged everything off and instead expressed his thanks to the trolls for picking him out of the many celebrities out there. He said he is "flattered" that they chose him.

Radcliffe's interview comes after his representative responded to the rumours with a simple but definitive two-word statement: "Not true." The rep assured that the actor is healthy and safe.

The hoax started from a fake BBC News account on Twitter, which claimed that he is the first celebrity publicly confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. The tweet has since been deleted and the account suspended.

Thankfully, Radcliffe is now clear of the rumour and healthy. But, Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the disease while in Australia shooting for his new film. Hanks confirmed they tested positive in a lengthy post on Instagram, where he revealed that they both experienced body aches and colds. They are now in house isolation until further notice.