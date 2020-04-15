While the grand celebration planned in the honour of Queen Margrethe of Denmark's 80th birthday stands cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Danish royal court marked the birthday week with a special portrait series.

The Danish royal court has shared several photographs of Queen Margrethe on Instagram over the past few days, ahead of her birthday on Thursday. The court shared three images in honour of her 80th birthday on Tuesday, and captioned it: "Today, the first three images are published in a new art portrait series on the occasion of Her Majesty the Queen's impending 80th birthday."

For the portraits taken by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen in 2019, the monarch posed with her son Crown Prince Frederick, 51, and grandson Prince Christian, 14, who are first and second in the line of the succession to the Danish throne, respectively. Individual portraits of the queen have been taken as well for the art portrait series. For the pictures, the queen opted for a deep purple long-sleeve shift dress and patent black loafers, while her son and grandson wore matching suits and ties.

"The portrait series is designed after an interaction between the photographer's research and proposals as well as the Queen's own wishes. The portraits were taken in the fall and winter of 2019 at Christian IX's Mansion at Amalienborg as well as at Fredensborg Castle," the court further said in the caption.

Earlier on Monday, the Danish royal court shared a series of portraits of the royal clicked over the years, and revealed they are the official photographs that are most often taken to mark special anniversaries in the queen's life.

"For many years it was the late Rigmor Mydtskov who took official pictures of the Queen. This post shows a number of Mydtskov's portraits of the Majesty: from the ascension in 1972 to the 60th birthday in 2000," the post was captioned.

"Tomorrow and until Thursday, a number of new portrait photographs will be unveiled by the Majesty. The portraits were taken by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen in connection with the Queen's 80th birthday on April 16," the royal court stated. ️

A huge celebration spanning over a month was planned for the queen's 80th birthday, however, she cancelled all the events after the outbreak of novel coronavirus. While the monarch usually receives flowers from her citizens on her birthday, this time, she has requested them to send flowers to elderly neighbours or relatives instead, who need their spirits lifted in times of lockdown.

Meanwhile, over 170,000 people across Denmark have joined a Facebook group pledging to virtually sing together for their queen at midday on Thursday, while following social distancing guidelines, reports Mail Online.