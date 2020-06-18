Danny Masterson pleaded "not guilty" to the rape charges filed against him by three women at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Wednesday.

The "That 70s Show" alum expressed his shock and disbelief that these accusations have come to light 20 years since the alleged rape incidents happened. The actor professed his innocence in the allegations and is hopeful that the truth will come out.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," Masterson's attorney, Tom Mesereau, said in a statement to CNN.

"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false," the statement added.

The court documents revealed that Masterson was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between December and January 2001, and a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. The third accusation comes from a 23-year-old woman, with the alleged rape taking place between October and December of 2003. The incidents reportedly happened at his Hollywood Hills home.

There are other two rape cases he was allegedly also involved in, but the District Attorney's office dropped the suit because of lack of evidence on the first. Meanwhile, the second had exceeded the statute of limitations since the crime happened.

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday morning and later put on statutory bail to the tune of $3.3 million. "The Ranch" actor's arraignment is scheduled on Sept. 18. If found guilty, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

In 2017, the actor also fought off rape allegations after four women claimed he assaulted them. These women claimed they were forced to keep quiet by the Church of Scientology, to which they and Masterson belonged. The 41-year old said police investigated the claims 15 years ago and found them "to be without merit." However, the damage has already been done and Netflix fired Masterson from "The Ranch."