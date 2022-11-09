In a brand-new teaser for "The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me," developer Supermassive Games introduced the cast of the upcoming title. In contrast to the earlier The Dark Pictures games, the fourth entry in the horror anthology is rumored to be rooted in realism. As revealed by Bandai Namco, the game will feature a serial killer as its villain.

"The Devil in Me," which was first announced in October, will serve as season one's finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology. It follows a crew of documentary filmmakers who accept an invitation to a recreation of real-life serial killer H.H. Holmes' "Murder Castle." When they arrive, they quickly realize that their lives are in danger and that they must escape.

Characters from "The Devil in Me" were presented by Supermassive Games in a brand-new, spine-tingling trailer. Kaye (Charlie Lonnit), best known for his portrayal as Thoros of Myr in Game of Thrones, Jessie Buckley (Kate Wilder), Fehinti Balogun (Mark Nestor), Gloria Obianyo (Jamie Tiergan), and Nikki Patel (Erin Keeman) from Coronation Street are among the cast members, according to Game Rant.

The gruesome deaths of all the individuals in the trailer serve as a warning to players about what to anticipate if they choose the incorrect course of action. Players also had a peek of the enigmatic serial killer from "The Devil in Me," who appears to be dressed as a surgeon and is holding an axe.

As previously mentioned, "The Devil in Me" will lean toward realism because it is based on the real-life of serial killer H.H. Holmes. The Murder Castle will supposedly have a number of traps, including trapdoors and gas chambers, similar to those that Holmes is said to have used at his hotel in 1893. During the Chicago World's Fair, Holmes allegedly lured and killed up to 200 individuals.

"The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me" will release on November 18, 2022, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.