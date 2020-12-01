David Prowse died in a London hospital from COVID-19, his daughter Rachel revealed following news that he died this weekend.

The "Star Wars" actor was in the hospital for two weeks battling COVID-19. Rachel, of Croydon, South London, confirmed as much in a statement published by The Sun. Sadly, the family was not there by his side when he died.

"It's horrible that Covid restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye," the 50-year old said.

"But when we went to collect his stuff from the hospital the nurse said what a cool guy he was. He was such a larger-than-life character. He would have loved to see himself trending on Twitter," Rachel added.

Prowse's agency Bowington Management called the actor's death "heart-wrenching" and that it brings "sadness for us millions of fans around the world." Agent Thomas Bowington paid tribute to the dad-of-three with a line from "Star Wars": May the force be with him, always!"

"Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives," Bowington said.

Prowse played the villain Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker's father in George Lucas' "Star Wars" trilogy: "Star Wars: A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi." News of his death reached his co-star, Mark Hamill, who played his on-screen son. In a tweet, he mourned the loss of a "kind man" who was "much more than Darth Vader." He said the Bristol-born star "loved his fans as much as he loved him."

"Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man," Hamill wrote.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him. #RIP

Star Wars, on its official Twitter page, also paid tribute to the actor who "will be long remembered."

Lucasfilm was saddened to learn of the passing of David Prowse, who provided the commanding presence and imposing physical performance of Darth Vader for the Original Trilogy. He will be long remembered...

Anthony Daniels, who played C3PO in all the "Star Wars" films, called Prowse an iconic figure whose legacy will leave on long after his death.

More sad news. Dave has gone. I don't think 3PO ever faced Vader's mighty presence on set, other than as a bag of bits on Chewie's shoulders in the carbon freezer. But Dave's iconic figure dominated the finished film in '77 and has done so ever since. And will continue to do so.

Aside from COVID-19, Rachel confirmed that Prowse was also diagnosed with Alzheimer's prior to his death. He was 85.