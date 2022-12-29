Alexandra Eckersley, the adopted daughter of former Major League Baseball player Dennis Eckersley, left her newborn baby out freezing in the cold in a wooded area in New Hampshire early on Monday.

The baby was later found unclothed in a tent by local police officers. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the 26-year-old woman for leaving the baby in a tent "without heat or proper clothing in the woods" in 15-degree weather.

The incident came to light after Alexandra called 911 and told police that she had given birth in the woods. The police and medical personnel rushed to the location given by the woman and searched for the baby for an hour, but to no avail.

Alexandra eventually revealed the exact location an hour after the police started the search. The baby was found alive and moving while lying on the ground. He was admitted to a local hospital by the first responders. The child's health is improving gradually.

According to an NBC News report, the baby was likely born prematurely on Christmas Day.

When the woman was asked why she abandoned the baby, she said, "She did not know what to do." The police officers believe that she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. She admitted to an officer that she uses cocaine and marijuana.

"What do they tell you when a plane goes down? Save yourself first," she said when an officer asked her why she did not take the baby with her.

She has been charged with reckless conduct, second-degree assault by extreme indifference, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to documents filed in Hillsborough North Superior Court. She appeared in court from her hospital bed and was ordered to be held on $3,000 bail.

Her lawyer argued that Eckersley could have been "disoriented, confused, and possibly suffering from hypothermia, if she had just given birth outside in the elements."