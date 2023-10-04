David and Victoria Beckham are considered to be one of the most admired high-profile celebrity couples of our generation. However, despite keeping up their appearances, the couple opened up about a crisis that almost broke their marriage in a new Netflix documentary titled "Beckham", which primarily focuses on the football legend's life and career.

David Beckham's alleged affair in 2003

Anyone who is even remotely aware of current affairs may have heard about the alleged affair that David supposedly had with his then-personal assistant Rebecca Loos. At the time, David had signed with Spanish giants Real Madrid after establishing himself as a football superstar during his stint at the Premier League with Manchester United.

He and Victoria had only been married for around four years when the tabloids exploded with allegations that David had a "fling" with Loos. He had flown to Madrid to settle in with his new club as part of the famed "Galacticos" while Victoria mostly stayed behind in the UK with their two young children, Brooklyn and Romeo.

The couple never addressed the rumours directly, and even as they speak about it now, they neither confirmed nor denied whether the affair took place or not. However, they both admitted that it was the darkest period of their marriage

Victoria Beckham opens up about the pain she went through

While the alleged affair happened two decades ago, Victoria was clearly still emotional as she opened up about the experience in the documentary. "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us," she said.

The former "Spice Girl" then confirmed that their relationship as a couple suffered during that period even though she did not directly name Loos nor confirm the veracity of the reports about the affair. She said: "We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed...When we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either."

Victoria made it clear that while David's signing with Real Madrid cemented his place as a football legend on the world stage, it was a miserable period for their family. Victoria said: "We were against each other if I'm being completely honest...and that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare."

Victoria also confirmed that she resented David at that time for making her "the most unhappy" she had ever been in her life. Despite that, Victoria decided to continue to focus on supporting David and his career.

The family were out in force to celebrate the #BECKHAM premiere in London this evening...



Watch all four parts on Netflix tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/8B5C9CaeKe — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 3, 2023

David also opens up about his alleged indiscretion

Without specifically admitting that he had an affair, David also went on camera to speak about the toll that the "affair' took on his marriage. He said: "There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

He went on to say that he felt like he was "drowning" at that time, while he was also expected to leave everything at home when he went to the pitch. He shared: "There were some days I thought, 'How am I going to go to work? How am I going to go on that training pitch and look as if nothing is wrong?' I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes. How am I going to do this?"

How the couple "survived" the crisis

Apart from the alleged affair, David and Victoria had to deal with the fact that he has moved thousands of miles away from Manchester United where he went up the ranks from the youth system. She initially stayed behind with their children, exacerbating his loneliness.

She eventually decided to make the move to the Spanish capital, making them a complete family unit in one roof once again. However, the issues did not necessarily end there.

Victoria later became pregnant with their third son, Cruz, who was born in 2005. This was at the absolute height of David's career, and she shared that he was absent when she went into labour because he had a photoshoot with Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

She did not hold back and spoke about her frustration: "So I had my C-section and I remember lying there, I don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was 'What would Posh say?'

"Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was p****d off!"

She later shared that things started to get better once they moved to Los Angeles when David started playing for LA Galaxy. She likened their move to the city to "therapy", and they have long since been able to get to a better place in their marriage.

They looked loved-up in the documentary, as they often do during public appearances and even in snippets of their private life that they sometimes share on social media.

The couple and their four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper joined them at the premier of the documentary in London. They were also joined by Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, and Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Several other celebrities and close friends of the family were present, including James Corden and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The Netflix series documentary "Beckham" premiers worldwide on Wednesday, October 4.