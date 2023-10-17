Glasgow, Scotland saw an array of football legends on Monday, as Sir Alex Ferguson and his family welcomed close friends and extended family members to the funeral of his late wife, Lady Cathy Ferguson.

The family confirmed via a statement that Lady Cathy passed away on Thursday, October 5, and members of the football community shared their sympathies as soon as the news broke.

Former England captain David Beckham was spotted outside St. Andrew's Cathedral on Monday morning where he paid respects to Lady Cathy and expressed condolences to his former boss and mentor.

David Beckham and Gary Neville attending Lady Cathy Ferguson's funeral today in Glasgow other players in attendance were Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick, Ji Sung Park, Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5uL1WOxzh2 — UX (@MUnitedXtra) October 16, 2023

He was joined by fellow Manchester United players Darren Fletcher, 39, Gary Neville, 48, Nicky Butt, 48, Michael Carrick, 42, Ji Sung Park, 42, Bryan Robson, 66, and Steve Bruce, 62. Many of them spent a significant part of their careers under the management of Sir Alex, who led Manchester United to the most glorious period in the club's history.

Sir Alex, also known as "Fergie," was once a professional footballer himself but he is best known for his stint as Manchester United manager from 1986 to 2013.

Other notable attendees included Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, 72, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, 50, and ex-Rangers assistant Archie Knox, 76. Sir Alex was seen shaking hands and chatting with his friends and former colleagues after he followed his wife's coffin out of the cathedral at the end of the funeral service.

Beckham and the other footballers, some of whom are his close friends, were seen chatting outside the cathedral before the Inter Miami owner was picked up by a Mercedes.

As expected, there was some police presence in the area due to the high number of VIPs, but they mostly kept a respectful distance from the mourners.

R.I.P Cathy Ferguson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DO8JV5i7YA — Paul 𝕏 Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll2) October 16, 2023

Members of the public were also able to take a number of photos and videos of the football stars, but there were no reports of intrusive behaviour. Beckham, in particular, caught a lot of attention following the recent release of his highly successful documentary on streaming service Netflix.

Apart from the footballers, local businessmen James Mortimer and Willie Haughey were also spotted, with both men also paying their respects. The Fergusons are known worldwide, but they are also well-loved by the locals in Glasgow.

Sir Alex, now 81, first met his wife when he was only 23 years old back in 1964. He had been playing for Dunfermline Athletic at the time, and later signed for Rangers. Lady Cathy was already part of his journey from almost from the very start of his professional career.

They had been married since 1966 and the union bore three sons, Mark, and twins Darren Jason. Their younger sons also followed in their father's footsteps by forging careers in the sport. Darren is the current manager at Peterborough United, while Jason is a football agent.