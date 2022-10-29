The rumours of a feud between the Beckham and Peltz families appeared to have been dying down after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz joined the rest of the Beckham family in Paris last month. The couple came to support Victoria Beckham's debut show at Paris Fashion Week alongside David Beckham and the rest of Brooklyn's siblings.

However, just a few weeks later, Brooklyn and Nicola fanned the flames of a possible feud once more because of their choice of Halloween costumes. The pair attended a party on Wednesday dressed as none other than star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet.

Everyone knows the tragic story of the William Shakespeare play which revolves around the feud between the Montague and Capulet families. Brooklyn and Nicola decided to come out dressed in the "Romeo and Juliet" characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the film version released in 1996.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Channel Romeo & Juliet For Halloween 2022: Photos https://t.co/cZW7JMLix5 pic.twitter.com/BPW9YNEUiz — World News Guru (@worldnews_guru) October 28, 2022

They attended the early Halloween bash hosted by Tings Magazine in West Hollywood, with Nicola sporting dark hair and angel wings like Danes did in the film. Brooklyn meanwhile, looked dapper in all-black faux armour.

Naturally, those who spotted them ended up questioning if they were sending a message about the current situation between their two families. The alleged feud is centred around Nicola and Victoria, which is why it was such a big deal that the couple attended the former "Spice Girls" singer's fashion show last month.

After that show of unity, the "Romeo and Juliet" costumes have once again ignited talks about division which began back in April around the time of the couple's wedding in Florida. There are rumours about an issue surrounding Nicola's wedding dress, which was made by Valentino and not Victoria.

According to Marca, there was also some tension after the Beckhams refused to pay for Brooklyn's green card application in the US.

All the parties involved have so far denied these rumours about tensions within the family, but for some reason the reports simply won't die down. The choice of costumes did not help their case either.