Amanda Peet, who is married to "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff, thinks that the blowback to the finale is a reaction from fans who did not want to say goodbye to the show.

Peet briefly addressed the criticism of her husband's work on the "GOT" finale during a virtual interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday. Cohen opened the discussion when he told her that he binge watched the HBO series while on quarantine and asked about her opinions on the backlash.

"I have to ask you as your husband is the co-creator, what did you think of the finale? It got so much crap, but what did you think?" he asked.

The actress was initially hesitant to talk about "Game of Thrones" and revealed that Benioff was in the room with her. She pointed across the room and said "I mean, he's right there!" to which Cohen replied, "Okay good! Even better." Peet cleared her throat before she expressed her support for her husband's work and said that she loved the "Game of Thrones" finale.

"I had read it and I loved it when I read it, and I continue to stand by it," Peet said.

"I just feel like maybe some people couldn't — didn't want to say goodbye, I don't know. Look, maybe I'm just too close to it. But I didn't understand the blowback," she added before telling fans to get over it.

"For God's sake, people, it's a television show!" she exclaimed.

Peet is not the only one who has been outspoken about their support for the show. Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, had some very harsh words to say to the critics.

"I think no matter what anyone thinks about this season — and I don't mean to sound mean about critics here — but whatever critic spends half an hour writing about this season and makes their negative judgement on it, in my head they can go f— themselves," he told Esquire.

The "Game of Thrones" finale aired last year to mixed reviews. Some thought it was poorly scripted and executed, while others claimed the creators rushed the ending. Fans even opened a petition calling for a remake but without Peet's husband, Benioff, and other writers, involved.