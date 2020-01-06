Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have David Foster to thank for their over-month long respite from royal duties in Canada. The music producer shared that he helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex book their stay at a mansion on Vancouver Island.

Foster revealed that the mansion belongs to a close friend, so he was able to talk the owner to allow the royal couple to stay. He said he felt honoured that he was able to help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get away from prying eyes.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," Foster told the Daily Mail.

Being a Canadian and part of a "Commonwealth country," the 70-year-old music mogul felt it was important to help the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Foster admitted that he felt "really happy" that he was able to help the couple "find a respite" during their six-week sabbatical from royal duties.

Foster kept the identity of the owner of the $14.1 million-mansion a secret and admitted that he did not know if the royals paid for their stay. He revealed that he learned about their intent to stay at a discreet place in Canada through his wife, singer Katharine McPhee.

McPhee and Meghan Markle know each other from their theatre days in school in Los Angeles. The singer once recalled the former "Suits" star as being "lovely," and said that the Duchess knows her sister more because they were classmates.

As for any knowledge about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next plans, Foster said he does not know about them. What he does know is that "it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime" at the waterfront property in North Saanich.

"This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long," Foster further told the publication.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Christmas and New Year with their son Archie at the eight-bedroom mansion located in a private, gated neighbourhood in a rural district of Victoria. Foster hosted a charity event at the same mansion in 2010 and called the place "magical."