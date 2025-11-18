Hollywood scandals often burn slow before exploding, but for Stranger Things star David Harbour, the smoke is rapidly turning into a proper inferno. Just as public scrutiny mounts regarding his off-screen behaviour, a voice from his past has emerged to add fuel to the fire.

David Harbour's ex, Alison Sudol, shared a series of Instagram posts alluding to her experience dating the actor, and the timing—coinciding with accusations from his estranged wife and former co-stars—has the internet listening very closely. What was once a quiet split has now evolved into a multi-front PR crisis, with Harbour's reputation taking hits from every angle.

The Timeline of David Harbour and Lily Allen

You likely recognise Alison Sudol as the ethereal singer behind the moniker A Fine Frenzy, or perhaps as the endearing Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. She began dating David in 2018, a romance that reportedly split by July 2019. In a turnaround that raised eyebrows at the time, he would be photographed with David Harbour and Lily Allen the very following month, tying the knot just over a year later.

Of course, David has been in the news a lot recently after Lily's album West End Girl portrayed him as an unfaithful, manipulative spouse. Released in October 2025, the record has been described as 'autofiction', featuring tracks like 'Them Girls in Your Bed' that allege he demanded an open marriage only to betray the terms.

There have been further reports that David's costar, Millie Bobby Brown, filed a 'harassment and bullying claim' against him before the final season of Stranger Things began shooting — with Variety then reporting that there was an investigation, which was then resolved. Sources claim the complaint included 'pages and pages' of accusations, resulting in Brown having a personal representative on set to act as a buffer between her and Harbour.

Allegations of Bullying Between David Harbour and Lily Allen's Predecessor

On Friday, Alison shared a haunting selfie on Instagram, offering a window into the final days of her relationship with the actor. She wrote, 'I took this picture in early June of 2019. I was living in New York, in a fancy apartment with big windows that looked at another building. I had chosen almost every item in it but it didn't feel like home. I was a kind of sad that drifted in and out of focus. I drifted in and out of focus. It was the tail end of a relationship but I didn't know it yet'.

The caption grew darker as she described the psychological toll the dynamic took on her. 'I think I knew that something was wrong, suspected I wasn't ok, but I was so confused, tangled up in a narrative that wasn't mine but was so loud I couldn't hear beyond it. I couldn't get my thoughts straight'.

It was abundantly clear I couldn't change things, so I kept trying to change me. The thing about bullies is that they know how to win. They tie your hands together and convince you you've done it to yourself', she continued. While she never names him directly, the detailed timeline leaves little doubt for fans who have followed the saga.

Moving On From the Drama Involving David Harbour and Lily Allen

Sudol went on to explain her retreat from that toxicity, a move that involved physical distance and emotional repair. 'I've never known how to deal with bullies. My strategy has been to lie down, to take the arrows out of my back when I'm alone, nurse my wounds quietly. I've smiled at my attackers more times than I could count, hoping they'd think me no threat + leave me be.

Still, I managed to put an ocean between me and that person. I've spent the last 6 years being very careful of who I keep around me. I've rebuilt my sense of self, learned how to love + be loved in a healthy, kind relationship. No arrows in backs. No standing on heads. Just folding laundry together laughing', she added.

However, recent events seem to have reopened old wounds. 'Lately, I've begun to step back into the wider world, and not surprisingly, bullies of past + present have dragged themselves out of their caves, waggling in my face. I've tried lying down, but the thing is, I've had children now. I'm not the person I was', she wrote. 'It feels like a test from the universe. How to be kind yet stand up for myself? Bullies think kind people are weak, but are we? Especially when the person that is kind is the kind of person that can write songs'.

She then 'liked' a fan comment that read, 'So proud you're in a way better place now than you ever were with him'.

A United Front: David Harbour and Lily Allen

Perhaps the most shocking development in this saga is the reaction from Harbour's current partner. Notably, Lily also 'liked' the post, affirming her with a heart emoji in the comments.

This subtle digital gesture suggests that David Harbour and Lily Allen may be navigating their own turbulent waters—following confirmed reports of their separation earlier this year—and that Allen is siding with the women of his past. It appears that the women who once orbited Harbour are now finding common ground in their shared experiences.

In a follow-up video, Alison added, 'I did fight in that situation. I didn't just lie down. A part of me did lay down, but another part of me was arguing, actively, arguing, arguing. We were arguing all the time. It was such a combative situation...I just got more and more tired'.

The solidarity shown between Lily Allen and Alison Sudol paints a stark picture, suggesting that behind the scenes of David Harbour's charm lies a more complicated reality. As the chorus of voices rises—from music lyrics to set investigations—the Stranger Things star finds himself in a narrative he can no longer control.