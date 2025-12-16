Anthony Geary, the American actor renowned for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, emerged as one of the most legendary personalities in daytime television. After leaving the soap, he pursued a lifestyle away from the glare of Hollywood. In 2015, he and his husband, Claudio Gama, made the permanent move to Amsterdam. Geary had always envisioned the city as his ideal place to live.

In the capital of Netherlands, the couple adopted a more peaceful lifestyle, which sharply contrasted with the hectic routine of daytime television stardom. Amsterdam's canals, historic streets, and cosmopolitan charm have been widely considered an ideal setting for Geary's new life after acting. He made an appearance in a local music video titled I Love Amsterdam and often shared updates about his new life there on social media alongside Gama.

In a 2023 interview with the Soap Opera Digest, via People, Geary shared his thoughts on this change in lifestyle, noting that retirement has given him a rewarding outlook: 'I live in the city that I've always wanted to live in my whole life and I have somebody who loves me.' He attributed his past achievements to leading him to this 'wonderful life,' highlighting the peach he found after years spent in the spotlight.

Life and Marriage With Claudio Gama

Geary's relationship with Claudio Gama played a crucial role in shaping his later years. The couple first met in 1995 and remained devoted partners for more than three decades. In February 2019, they tied the knot and have since celebrated their milestones actively, as Gama frequently provides updates on their life together on social media.

Gama, who chronicled a significant portion of their time in Amsterdam via a blog and social media platforms, garnered considerable admiration from followers for the support and companionship he offered Geary. The couple welcomed a beloved cat named Max into their home. In Gama's words, Max became an integral part of their 'lovely little family.'

Their long partnership was marked by mutual affection and respect, with Geary describing his life with Gama as deeply rewarding. Conversations and online updates painted a picture of two individuals relishing in life's simple joys and the personal satisfaction that the actor didn't experience during his more publicised life.

The 'General Hospital' Success

Born Tony Dean Geary on 29 May 1947 in Coalville, Utah, he embarked on his screen career in the 1970s with guest appearances on shows like Room 222 and All in the Family, ultimately securing his iconic role on the classic ABC soap.

Geary made his debut on General Hospital in 1978, originally signed for a brief 13-week commitment. Instead, his character Luke transformed into a pivotal figure, playing a crucial role in elevating the soap from the brink of cancellation to remarkable success. The iconic 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura captivated tens of millions of viewers, marking a historic high in daytime television ratings that continues to be celebrated.

His nuanced performance earned him an unprecedented eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, setting a new record in the category. Despite a brief departure from the show in the early 1980s to pursue other opportunities, including a role in Weird Al Yankovic's UHF, Geary made a comeback as Luke and maintained a strong connection with the character for many years.

He officially stepped away in 2015 after almost four decades with the series, with a short appearance in 2017 serving as his goodbye.

Geary Passes Away in Amsterdam

Geary died on 14 December in Amsterdam at the age of 78. His death came after complications from a surgical procedure he had just three days prior, said his husband.

Gama confirmed the news to media outlets, describing the loss as a profound shock to himself, family and friends. 'For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband, he exclusively told TV Insider.