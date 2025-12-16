The final stage of The Voice Season 28 has been set, confirming a Top Six lineup poised to battle for the championship.

This year's finale, a two-night event, featured a diverse collection of talent guided by coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg.

The season culminated on Monday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 16, 2025, with the performances and ultimate results broadcast live from Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Defining the Final Six

The competitive field of finalists was shaped by the Playoff structure, which mixed coach selections with audience choice, resulting in a Top Six lineup that includes four coach-advanced artists and two wildcards chosen by America's vote.

The final lineup features Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba), Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé), Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop), and Aiden Ross (Team Niall), all selected by their respective coaches. They are joined by the two wildcard acts, Max Chambers (Wildcard, Team Bublé) and the trio DEK of Hearts (Wildcard, Team Niall), who secured their places via the public vote.

The elimination process, effectively the Playoffs, determined the initial four finalists, with the two wildcard spots secured by Max Chambers and DEK of Hearts revealed at the start of the Finals broadcast on Monday.

Wildcards: Chambers and DEK of Hearts

The advancement of the two wildcard acts adds an unpredictable element to the finale. Max Chambers, a 14-year-old vocalist, has been consistently lauded for his unique blend of contemporary country and soul. His final competitive performance, singing 'Your Way's Better' by Forest Frank, highlighted the emotional depth that secured his spot.

Similarly compelling is the story of DEK of Hearts, the Nashville-based country-pop trio featuring Kollin Bailey, Emily Clapp, and Dylan John. Their ability to deliver intricate harmonies allowed them to leverage the audience vote, achieving a dramatic comeback after being previously eliminated. Their success is particularly notable given the show's solo-centric nature.

Strategy and Stakes for Coaches

With only six spots available, the coaches' focus shifted entirely from survival to championship strategy. The pressure is most pronounced for Michael Bublé (Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers) and Niall Horan (Aiden Ross and DEK of Hearts), as they each entered the finale with two artists.

Their final task involved meticulously managing song choices and staging, while also consolidating promotional efforts to prevent their own artists from splitting the critical audience vote. The two-night finale ultimately served as a simultaneous battle of vocal talent and mentorship strategy.

The Grand Finale Breakdown

The final event was broken into two pivotal nights. Monday, December 15 (Performance Night), saw each of the six finalists deliver their final competitive offerings, performing two songs, one classic and one contemporary, for the audience vote, which closed Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET., December 16 (Result Night), featured the results show, which included a series of performances, duets between the finalists and their coaches, and sets by celebrity guests.

Confirmed guest performers scheduled to appear on the result show included the K-pop group XG, Khalid, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, and former Season 26 winner Sofronio Vasquez.

The conclusion of the season hinged on the final dramatic announcement, revealing the singer who amassed the highest number of audience votes to be crowned the winner of 'The Voice Season 28'.