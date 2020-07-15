It's an understatement to say that Brooklyn Beckham and his future wife, Nicola Peltz will have a leg up when they start their life together. Apart from their own careers, Brooklyn's famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, are reportedly helping them start their union by gifting them with their first home.

21-year-old Brooklyn announced his engagement to the 25-year-old model and actress through an Instagram post earlier this week. He confirmed that he proposed to his "soulmate" two weeks ago. He also hinted that he is already thinking about expanding their family. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," he said.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that the newly engaged couple is already on the hunt for their first family home in London. What's more, David and Victoria are reportedly excited and are more than happy to foot the bill for the purchase of the said property. The generous investment will serve as their wedding gift for the happy couple. They are reportedly eyeing East London, but nothing is set in stone so far.

The legendary footballer and his pop star turned fashion designer wife both gushed about the engagement. The former England captain took to Instagram to congratulate Brooklyn and Nicola. He shared the same engagement photo and said, "Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys."

Meanwhile, Victoria, who took the engagement photo, also expressed her elation. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness We all love you both so much," she said on her Instagram page.

The soon-to-be wed couple will likely spend a lot of time in the US, just like David and Victoria. However, Brooklyn still wants a base in London. The couple started dating in 2019, and are thought to have been together for less than a year.