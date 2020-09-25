"Days of Our Lives" episodes airing next week features some good news for Steve and Philip's welcome home party. However, things are not as they appear to be. Fans can expect the unexpected. Here are spoilers for the episodes airing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When the show opens next week, the good news is unraveled. According to Soaps.com, Steve receives some good news from Kayla. Details about it remain unknown, but there is a possibility that it is about his son's release.

Later in the week, Steve confronts Tripp and wants to learn about his involvement with Allie and if he is the father of Allie's baby. Whether Tripp tells the truth or not, Allie decides to come clean to Nicole about Tripp. She reveals the truth about her meeting with Tripp in London.

Meanwhile, Philip is back in town and it's time for some celebration but things don't go as planned. His "welcome-home" dinner takes an unexpected turn after Xander arrests Philip. It is later revealed that Sarah influences Xander's decision to arrest Philip. Belle will be fast enough to come to Philip's aid. As for Jan, she has her side of the story to tell and files a complaint with Shawn.

Elsewhere, Hope and Ben are finally able to track down Vincent. Unfortunately, there is no mention of Ciara in the spoilers. Therefore, her fate remains unclear. Nevertheless, fans must brace themselves for a much-awaited showdown between Vincent and Ben.

Meanwhile, Kristen and Brady have a plan of their own as they decide to escape Salem City. Before Kristen puts her plan in motion, she makes a request of Marlena. At the same time, Eli issues a warning to Lani about her actions in the past. And Kate decides to help Chad by keeping an eye on Jake.

The week ends with Eli in a tough spot thanks to Melinda. And Allie comes to a "horrific realization."

"Days of Our Lives" airs from Monday to Friday at 2.30 pm ET on NBC.