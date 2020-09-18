After an explosive week, "Days of Our Lives" return with all-new episodes in the week of Sept. 21 to 25. Fans are assured that things are about to get exciting with Allie back in the scene. Here are a few spoilers for the next five chapters.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The week on "Days of Our Lives" opens with the massive drama surrounding Shawn, Belle, and Philip. According to Soaps.com, Shawn will be shocked to see Belle and Philip's in each other's arms. The episode will also feature a highly-anticipated confrontation between Allie and Sami. Allie lashes out at Sami for "going against her wishes." As things appear to be falling out of her hands, Sami is fast to act to win the custody of her grandson.

However, as the week progresses, Sami will find her compromising with Allie, thanks to Eric, who is soon to leave for Africa. The next week episodes will feature some tearful goodbyes. Marlena, Roman, Belle, and Brady say goodbye to Eric. And Nicole and Eric will spend some final moments and bid an emotional goodbye.

Meanwhile, Marlena talks to Claire about Jan. And Xander tries to influence Jan for his advantage. In addition, Brady convincingly approaches Victor to support him in his confession. Lani finds it hard to forgive Eli for his betrayal.

More spoilers suggest Kristen in a difficult situation. She will come face to face with her past once again. Expect a tender moment between Bonnie and Justin, who will share a passionate kiss. Sharing his little secret, Justin tells Jack all about Bonnie.

After lashing out at Sami, John will find himself losing control over Steve. Gwen has a sinister plan for Abigail, who is busy dreaming about her future. Ben comes face to face with reality and struggles to get through without Ciara. Later, he learns about Hope's search for Vincent from Claire. Finally, Sami and Nicole engage in one last argument.

"Days of Our Lives" airs from Monday to Friday at 2:00 pm ET on NBC.