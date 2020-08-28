The upcoming episodes of the "Days of Our Lives" promise epic drama, major bombshells, and lots of power play. The episodes airing next week will also feature some romantic moments for John and Marlena. Here are a few spoilers for the episodes airing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When "DOOL" returns next Monday, things are going to get brighter for Marlena. According to Soap.com, John and Marlena will be spending some time together as they find their way to love again. Another reunion of sorts brings together Philip, Kate and Lucas.

Elsewhere, the mood is a little gloomy when Bonnie discovers Sonny is leaving Salem for good. Justin provides his shoulder to sulking Bonnie. And Victor finds himself in yet another challenging situation.

As the week progresses, things are about to get electric. Philip and Xander are at war for the title of Titan CEO. Meanwhile, the custody battle case continues. And Sami is going to make a game changing move with the help of her "surprise witness" that will make her case stronger. As for Nicole, she faces an unexpected snag. Brady and Marlena will spend some quality time and Will and Sonny bid adieu to Salem town.

Past catches up with Shawn and Belle as they stumble upon an old enemy. Ciara, who is being tormented by Ben, will finally find her way out. On Wednesday, fans will find out her fate.

Moving forward, the show promises some confessions, comebacks, discoveries, and showdowns. Vincent will make a stunning admission to Ciara. Meanwhile, Ben is looking for answers and discovers an important piece of information. Belle and Sami lock horns and get involved in a major showdown. In addition, things take an unexpected turn when Kristen returns to Salem.

Before the week concludes, Steve and Kayla get visited by an intruder. Eli finds out Lani's truth and she is not happy with it. Brady confronts Kristen about her return and Gwen tries to take advantage of Chad's feelings for her.

"DOOL" airs Monday to Friday at 2:00 pm ET on NBC.