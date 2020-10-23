The drama on "Days of Our Lives" (DOOL) continues to gain momentum as three of the most dangerous prisoners—Orpheus, Rolf, and Clyde—break free. Meanwhile, Salem City residents are scared for their lives as their enemies and stalkers return to shake things up for them. Here are a few spoilers for the episodes airing from Oct. 26 to 30. Read on to find out what's coming next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives."]

The week on "DOOL" opens up with the drama surrounding Allie. After what she went through with Tripp, Allie has a new problem to deal with. Spoilers on Soaps.com suggest that Allie will become Clyde's next target. He will trick her into letting him in her apartment which is going to prove dangerous for Nicole, Allie, and Henry.

With Clyde back to his sinister plans, expect him to create some chaos in Salem. Meanwhile, he will also pay a visit to his son Ben. Clyde is a concerned father who tries to talk Ben out of his plans to shoot Vincent for his acts. He knows this will land Ben in jail and take away the opportunity to live a good life.

Elsewhere, Marlena goes out of her way to get Evan out of Bayview. Her desperation to release Evan is believed to be a part of Orpheus' plan. While not much information is available, more details are expected to unveil about Orpheus and Rolf's intentions in the forthcoming episodes.

Kayla is in shock when she finally learns about Rolf's secret intentions. He makes an interesting revelation about a scientific invention that leaves her stunned. In the meantime, the storyline sheds some light on Chad and Gwen's changing dynamics. He will find himself intrigued by Gwen's behaviour that makes him grow suspicious more than ever. Will Chad finally unearth Gwen's apparent motives?

Towards the end of the week, the focus of the daytime drama shifts to Jennifer and Jack as they make a stunning discovery. They get their hands on a letter by Hope. As they sit down to read the letter, fans can look forward to learning the details about Hope's departure from Salem and find some closure.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday to Friday at 2.30 pm ET on NBC.