'Days of Our Lives' production will take another break after a member of the production team was tested positive for COVID-19. The filming for the long-running NBC soap opera will remain suspended for at least two weeks.

According to Deadline, the cast and crew will be observing two weeks of quarantine and the daytime show will remain temporarily shut. The staff and members of the production were reportedly informed of the situation through an email from Corday Productions. It is said that the filming will not resume until Monday, Oct. 26.

As per the report, the testing was performed as the show's new protocol since it resumed filming after pandemic lockdown. The person who was tested positive is currently in isolation. Meanwhile, people who came in contact with this person were identified and have been asked to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Apart from these measures, deep cleaning and sanitisation of the sets are some of the other measures put in place at the Burbank Studios. It is believed that the production lockdown will not impact the broadcast schedule of the show.

Previously, "Days" was one of the last four soap operas to resume filming. There were enough episodes to last through October despite the halt in the production in mid-March. Therefore, the production of the show resumed on Sept. 1.

"Days" is not the only show to experience such a setback in the wake of the pandemic. Several other shows and movies had to take a break after a member of the staff was tested positive. Recently, "Chicago Med," and "Young Sheldon" had to suspend filming for another brief hiatus after COVID-19 testing on the sets. Meanwhile, big movie productions such as "Jurassic World: Dominion" and Robert Pattinson's "Batman" suffered a similar fate in the light of new testing protocols.

"Days of Our Lives" is in its 56th season after it was renewed in January 2020. The show starring Lamon Archey, Matthew Ashford, Camila Banus, Billy Flynn, and Diedre Hall airs Monday through Friday on NBC.