"Days of Our Lives" spoilers for the week of Oct. 5 to 9 tease some game-changing developments and promise to unravel the fate of Ciara. In addition, Allie will have a little heart-to-heart about Tripp with Claire this week. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapters of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Before we delve into the events of next week, fans must note that it will be a short week on "Days of Our Lives." The show will air only three days of the week and remain pre-empted for the rest. However, fans can expect plenty of drama and action and some big developments in the storyline.

According to Soaps.com, the week on the fan-favourite soap opera opens with Ciara's storyline. After much of chasing, Vincent finally agrees to unravel the mystery behind Ciara's disappearance and reveal what really happened to her. He will be heard by Ben and Hope and they are bound to be stunned with Vincent's account.

Meanwhile, Melinda is determined to take down Kristen. She is focused and tries to use Eli to achieve her goal and see Kristen behind the bars.

As the show progresses, expect to see some romantic drama. Bonnie and Justin certainly have some sparks flying particularly after Bonnie's first move to kiss Justin. And now, Bonnie regrets to make the first move and hoping she would be forgiven for her impulsiveness. This week, she will try to regain Justin's confidence and forgiveness.

Elsewhere, Allie will deliver Claire shocking news about Tripp. After Allie's account of her London encounter with Tripp, things look messed up for him. However, Tripp will unravel his version of the story in the coming episodes.

Towards the end of the week on "Days of Our Lives," Victor will take action against Xander and dismiss him from his job. Meanwhile, Philip will be involved in some mysterious actions.

The show will remain preempted on Thursday and Friday. But before that happens there is a new character coming to Salem City. Actor Mike C. Manning will be joining as Charlie, an intern at Titan.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday through Friday at 2:00 pm ET on NBC.