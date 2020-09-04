"Days of Our Lives" episodes airing in the week of Monday, Sept 7 features some shocking reveals, reunions, deadly situations, and unexpected showdowns. Abigail's return takes the centre stage as the custody battle between Sami Brady and Nicole continue. Here are a few spoilers for the forthcoming episodes of the long-running soap opera.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Days of Our Lives." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Before we find out what's coming next, fans must note that they will have to wait longer than usual to watch all-new episodes after the Friday episode concludes. The NBC soap opera will remain pre-empted on Monday, Sept. 7 due to Labour Day holiday programming.

However, when the show returns after three-day hiatus things will be in full swing. According to Soaps.com, Abigail will return to Salem and it will lead to some shocking revelations. She is back and she wants to find out who drugged her, and she enlists Chad to help her. Meanwhile, fans can expect to watch some charged up moments between the duo after she returns. The episode will also shed light on Tripp, who returned unexpectedly and is now nervous about his stay. However, its time he will come clean about his intentions to his dad.

Moving forward in the week, things are not looking too good for Ciara yet. While Ben, Shaw, and Hope are still desperately searching for Ciara, the latter will find herself in another dangerous situation. Ben will spring into action when he realizes what's going on with his wife.

Philip and Belle will reunite in one of the upcoming episodes. However, things won't go as planned. Belle will find herself a little disappointed with Philip's presence.

Towards the end of the week, just as fans are eagerly waiting for the judge's verdict on Allie's baby's custody battle, so are Eric and Nicole. The pair will be anxiously waiting to hear what the judge has to say, but will it be in their favour or Sami's will leave them beaten and agitated once again?

"Days of Our Lives" airs Monday to Fridays at 2:00 pm ET on NBC.