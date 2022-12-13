The "Dead Island 2" release date is one of the most awaited events for gamers looking for zombie-killing action. The upcoming title's launch date has been postponed a couple of times already, with the latest announcement moving it just a few weeks from the previously announced release date. Here's what we know about the upcoming zombie-themed action role-playing game.

'Dead Island 2' release date and platforms

In its recent announcement, Dambuster Studios confirmed that the "Dead Island 2" release date has been moved once more. According to TechRadar, the new launch date is on April 28, 2023, or a 12-week delay from the previously announced release date on February 3, 2023.

"The delay is just 12 short weeks, and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th, 2023," the developer posted on the Dead Island Twitter account in November.

Fortunately for fans, 'Dead Island 2" would be released for various gaming platforms. These include the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Unfortunately for Switch gamers, there was no mention for now if the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

'Dead Island 2' gameplay and setting

"Dead Island 2" will be set in an open-world location inspired by Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Digital Trends. The upcoming game's combat will have different mechanics but will also include several features of its predecessor, such as the crafting system and "rage" from "Dead Island 1."

The game is set a couple of months after the event of the first "Dead Island" game. This time, California has been declared a full quarantine-restricted zone due to the presence of a new and more powerful zombie epidemic.

"Dead Island 2" will let players select from an option of six characters, up from the original game's four options. Each character will have its own unique ability, skill, and personality, but no additional details have been released at the moment.