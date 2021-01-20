Bad behaviour is something that Delta Air Lines is not willing to put up with. Its CEO, Ed Bastian, just announced that the airline will permanently ban passengers with rude behaviour, who disrespects the crew and their fellow passengers.

Fox News reported that Bastian already issued the memo to his employees on Friday. The no-fly list has more than 800 people in it already, for the reason that they refused to wear the mandatory face masks while on the plane.

Bastian made a lengthy explanation on why the airline will be banning such "rude" passengers. He stated that respect and civility to others on the planes, at airports, and even in workplaces, have always been a requirement for its customers and for its people.

"Those who refuse to display basic civility to our people or their fellow travellers are not welcome on Delta," noted the executive.

He said that the actions of these individuals will not be tolerated and that they will not have the privilege of flying ever again.

"As difficult as things are right now, remember that we are getting closer to recovery each day due to your hard work, dedication, and commitment to our values," the CEO said and ended his statement by thanking his employees as they keep climbing together into 2021.

Reuters reported that among those in the airline's no-fly list were passengers who targeted Senators Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham. Videos have circulated where it could be seen how supporters of President Donald Trump called the senators "traitors" because they did not object to the certification of President-elect Biden's win in the Electoral College.

Bastian told Reuters that 2021 will be the year of recovery, albeit there is no expectation that travel will be in a state close to where it was pre-pandemic. However, the airline CEO is optimistic and said that it is already a meaningful improvement. He noted though, that a recovery in international travel will be taking at least another year.

On Thursday, Chief Economist Brian Pearce said that the IATA, which is the global industry body, believes that a return to having a positive cash flow for the airline industry may not be happening in the current year. There has been a resurgence in lockdowns, which once again negatively affected booking upturns.

Bastian said that hopefully, the U.S. government will lift the international travel ban by summer or spring if the virus is contained.