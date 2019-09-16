Demi Lovato and "The Bachelorette" alum Mike Johnson clearly have the hots for each other if their social media posts are any indication. Now, they have taken their online flirting to the next level: dating.

After a series of flirty messages on Instagram, the pair eventually met in person and went out on a date. A source claimed that they already had their first date in Los Angeles and a second date is likely to happen soon.

"Everything went well on the date. They had been messaging and then got in touch in real life through Hannah Brown," the insider told Entertainment Online.

The insider adds that Johnson is "very attracted" to the "Skyscraper" singer and is in awe of her accomplishments. He also likes the fact that Lovato is a confident woman.

Another source adds that "The Bachelorette" alum and the former Disney star are taking things slow and are still on the getting-to-know each other phase. The insider likewise confirmed that Johnson and Lovato did go on a date and that they are enjoying each other's company, because "they seem to have a lot in common."

Brown is giving her blessing and rooting for the two to become an item. She expressed her full support and said she definitely has "the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike."

The dating rumours came after Lovato made it known on social media that she is Team Mike. She wrote "Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," and "Mike I accept your rose," in a since-deleted Instagram story where she live-streamed Johnson's final appearance on "The Bachelorette." She also responded to his tweet about finding his future wife.

Coincidentally, Lovato shared an unedited pic of her in a bikini that shows her stretch marks and another sexy snap that Johnson liked.

Johnson has also since expressed his interest in dating Lovato after he took notice of her compliments on social media and even admitted that he is flirting with her. Fans have been rooting for the pair to end up together and it seems like it's only a matter of time before they get their wish.