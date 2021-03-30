Demi Lovato is coming out as a pansexual, months after calling off her engagement with Max Ehrich.

The musician opened up about her sexuality in a recent appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," and said that her experiences in recent years have made her understand that she is very "fluid."

"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," she said. Rogan further inquired "You mean sexually fluid? You like girls? You like boys?" to which the singer replied: "Yeah, anything, really."

Rogan asked if the term is "pansexual" and Lovato agreed. Pansexuality is sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. That's it! That's what I'm going with. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud," Lovato added.

The 28-year-old also discussed her short engagement with Max Ehrich and revealed that she had planned her marriage as well as pregnancy by the time she called it off in September last year. Talking about whether she wants to have children, she said: "I used to. I think if anything I want to adopt. I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant right now, and that's not the case."

"So I've just stopped kind of attaching myself to - I know that my life is not going according to my plan," the Grammy winner added, noting that she doesn't see herself getting pregnant as she doesn't know if she is "going to end up with a guy."

The musician revealed that she realised she was interested in women when she watched Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in 1999's "Cruel Intentions." "I was like, 'Oh, I like that. But I felt a lot of shame because growing up in Texas as a Christian that's very frowned upon. Any attraction I had to a female at a young age, I shut it down before I even let myself process what I was feeling," she said.