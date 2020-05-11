Demi Lovato finally put speculations to bed, confirming that she is dating actor and singer Max Ehrich through a home video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" collab.

The "Camp Rock" actress and her new boyfriend were among the celebrities seen in the music video for "Stuck With U." The video, which is a compilation of couples kissing and dancing, and families making the most of quarantine time together, was reportedly shot using a mobile phone.

The video is an intimate view of the lives of people who are trying to make good memories amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those people are Lovato and Ehrich, whose display of affection confirmed reports that they are quarantined together at her Los Angeles home.

The "Skyscraper" singer and "The Young and the Restless" actor danced and kissed in the "Stuck With U" video (at the 2:55 timestamp). Following the release of the clip, Lovato took to Instagram to share the precious moment with her fans. There was more kissing and dancing that happened in the longer version of her home video. Lovato admitted that she is "really REALLY happy" to be a part of Bieber and Grande's music video, and to obviously be with Ehrich.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell...," she wrote. Lovato disabled comments on her Instagram but her post has since received over five million views as of writing.

Rumours that the 27-year-old "Anyone" singer is dating Ehrich started in March, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor posted photos of himself with Lovato's dogs Batman and Ella. She also left a thirsty comment on a photo of the actor showing him shirtless. She also accidentally barged in on his Instagram Live session, which only further fuelled the dating rumours.

Prior to the release of the "Stuck With U" video, Lovato subtly confirmed that she is dating the 28-year-old Ehrich when she hinted that she has introduced him to her best friend, Sam Smith. When asked if he gave the American actor his seal of approval, Lovato said she only introduces people she cares about to Smith.