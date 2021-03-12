Demi Lovato recently opened up about breaking off her engagement with Max Ehrich last year, and revealed that it helped her recognise her sexuality.

In an interview with Glamour magazine for its March cover issue, the musician credited her past relationships, particularly her recent failed engagement with Max Ehrich, for helping her understand her sexuality and find a "sense of relief." Lovato confessed that she started realising how queer she is as she continued to get older, but is waiting for the right time to come out to the world.

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am. I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do," the "Anyone" hitmaker said.

The artist added that her brief engagement with Ehrich played a huge role in this process. She said: "This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

The 28-year-old revealed that she is exploring her sexuality through casual dating, during which she found out she feels "too queer" to be with a cis man and likes being with a girl.

"I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right. Some of the guys I was hanging out with—when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.' It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex," she explained.

Lovato also admitted that it took her some time to want romance after she called off her engagement last year. She said: "Because I denied my intuition of all the red flags that had popped up, I had no one else to blame but myself. So I was like, 'How am I ever going to trust again?' But really, I was like, 'B****, you should have trusted yourself. If you had trusted yourself, you wouldn't have ended up in this position.'"

The singer said her "heart is pretty open" now that she has stopped seeing herself as the victim, and she is trusting her "intuition" moving forward.