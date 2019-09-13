Demi Moore lets her guard down in her memoir, "Inside Out," where she talks about her struggles with drug addiction and her marriage with Ashton Kutcher. She also recalled her traumatic experience with sexual abuse.

The Hollywood actress gave previews of her book in separate online interviews. She talked about her teenage years, where she recalled a painful past when she dealt with sexual abuse. She revealed that she was raped at 15-years old.

The traumatic experience would influence her teenage years. She left home at 16 to live with a guitarist and married young at 18, to musician Freddy Moore. She also took movie or TV roles that showed her unclothed or as an object of lust. Moore says her "jumbled feelings about desire and sexuality" lured her to those roles.

The "Ghost" star also talked about her relationship with Kutcher and how dating him made her feel like a teenager. She called it a "do-over," since it helped her "go back in time and experience what it was like to be young." She said she experienced her teenage years more when she was with Kutcher than when she was actually in her twenties.

Moore revealed that she got pregnant after she started dating Kutcher in 2003. at just six months, she lost their baby girl, whom they had wanted to name Chaplin Ray. The actress said she blamed herself for the miscarriage because she had gone back to drinking and started abusing Vicodin, an opioid pain reliever.

The public did not know about the miscarriage because she hid that fact and the pain that came with it so well. She even managed to hide her reaction to the relentless criticisms and mockery about her 15-year-age gap with Kutcher. Moore was 42 and called a "grandma" when they married in 2005.

"As a woman, a mother, and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life," Moore told Lena Dunham for Harper's Bazaar US.

The couple tried fertility treatments to get pregnant again but it was futile. Moore's addiction eventually took its toll on her relationship with Kutcher and they divorced in 2013, after eight years of marriage. The actor is now a father to his two children with wife Mila Kunis.

"Inside Out" comes out on Sept. 24.