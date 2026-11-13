Three House Democrats missed the 10 November vote that shelved Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's impeachment. They had been at a reception hosted by a PAC whose affiliate has taken millions from a super PAC tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), with Lockheed Martin lobbyists on its guest list. All three cited traffic.

The House voted 211-204 to send Rep. Thomas Massie's impeachment resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively ending the effort for this Congress. Eleven Democrats did not vote, more than the seven-vote margin.

Lobbyists and AIPAC Money

Drop Site News, which obtained the event's RSVP list and schedule, reported that Reps. Julia Brownley of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, and Brittany Pettersen of Colorado attended a 'New Member Reception' hosted by Elect Democratic Women (EDW). The 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. event overlapped the 5:30 p.m. vote.

The RSVP list named 132 lobbyists, including two from Lockheed Martin and others from firms such as Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and BGR Group. It shows expected guests, not confirmed attendance.

United Democracy Project, AIPAC's super PAC, has given at least $2.35 million (about £1.75 million) to the EDW Action Fund this cycle, according to federal filings cited by Drop Site. EDW did not respond to questions from Reason.

Brownley and Stansbury sit on EDW's boards. Stansbury and Pettersen co-sponsored a separate Hegseth impeachment bid in April.

Stuck Behind a Police Escort

Stansbury's office said a traffic incident and 'a police escort of a bus' held her up and that 'the vote had just gaveled out' when she arrived. 'I am so sorry,' she said in a video on 11 November.

Brownley told USA Today she left her car and ran toward the Capitol but 'missed it by seconds'. Pettersen, who confirmed attending, said she was 'significantly delayed with the blockade on Independence Avenue,' adding, 'Last night I was late to the floor and there is no excuse for that.'

Reps. Laura Gillen, Jonathan Jackson, and Marilyn Strickland cited the same escort, with Strickland's chief of staff saying she missed the vote by one minute.

According to reports, the vote was held open for 29 minutes. In a social media post, Brownley still faulted Speaker Mike Johnson for closing it while 'I and many of my colleagues were rushing to the floor.'

Would It Have Changed the Result?

Seven Republicans were also absent. Had every absent member voted with their party, the motion would still have passed 218-215. Spokespeople for two of them, Julia Letlow and Rudy Yakym, told Reason they would have backed it.

Nancy Pelosi, at a Veterans Day event in San Francisco, Lou Correa, citing a medical procedure, and Steven Horsford, citing a personal emergency, all said they would have voted no. Haley Stevens and Frederica Wilson gave no public reason.

What the Articles Alleged

Massie, an outgoing Kentucky Republican, first filed the eight articles in September, but Johnson sent the House home before a vote. He forced it again on 9 November. The charges centre on the Iran war, which he says lacked congressional approval, and also cite military action in Yemen and Venezuela. He was the lone Republican to oppose the referral.

Hegseth dismissed the charges as 'policy disagreements'. House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, an EDW founding member, called Republicans 'a disgrace'. Democrats, who won the House on 3 November, take control in January.