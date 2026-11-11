Country music singer Nate Smith has broken his silence regarding the intense cultural backlash sparked by his public endorsement of President Donald Trump, insisting he never intended to cause distress to listeners.

Speaking during an in-depth interview with Billboard journalist Melinda Newman in Los Angeles, the chart-topping vocalist reflected on the divisive reaction to his conservative declarations whilst maintaining his underlying personal allegiance to the American leader.

The controversy erupted during a 13 September 2025 concert at Credit Union 1 outdoor amphitheatre performance in Tinley Park, Illinois, outside Chicago, where Smith put on a red Make America Great Again hat handed to him by the crowd and subsequently hailed the gesture as the proudest moment of his professional career.

He later posted photographs and paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who had been killed days earlier.

With Sony Music Entertainment releasing his reflective faith single 'Pray' in August 2026, the musician's evolving public message highlights the complex cultural tightrope confronting commercial artists attempting to balance personal political conviction with broad commercial appeal.

Nate Smith Looks Back on His MAGA Hat Appearance

In a video after the concert, Smith called the moment the 'proudest moment of my entire career so far'. He said he felt free to speak openly about his conservative beliefs and acknowledged voting for Trump.

That confidence sounded more measured six months later. Speaking to Newman, Smith said, 'I didn't want to ever hurt anybody's feelings.' He explained that he had not expected his public stance to upset listeners.

Several political Instagram posts, including images from the concert, were later deleted. Smith did not explain why.

Nate Smith's Comments on Country Music Prompted Criticism

In October 2025, Smith warned country performers he considered 'anti-American' that they were unwelcome. 'We don't want you in our genre,' he said in an Instagram video, without naming any artist.

The remarks appeared amid a dispute over Zach Bryan's preview of 'Bad News', a song referring to US immigration enforcement. Smith had also criticised Bryan separately. Fellow musician BRELAND challenged Smith's wording, asking whether opposition to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement amounted to being anti-American.

Smith had taken a more inclusive position weeks earlier when a fan questioned his collaboration with Tyler Hubbard. He said he did not know how Hubbard voted and did not care. Political differences, he argued, should not prevent artists from making music together.

Nate Smith Describes a Fan Exchange and a Change of Emphasis

During the March interview, Smith recalled receiving angry messages from a woman who disagreed with him. Rather than argue publicly, he contacted her privately and asked, 'Tell me why this hurt you.'

Smith said their conversation became friendly and that he offered her tickets to a show. 'I think the most important thing is that we come together, we love each other,' Smith said. It was a softer message than his October warning, although he did not apologise for supporting Trump.

He connected that outlook to 'Pray', a song he said was written around September 2025. It was still unreleased when he discussed it in March. Sony Music Entertainment released the single on 21 August 2026.

In a statement accompanying the release, Smith described the song as a reminder that people 'hurt, love, worry' and need one another. His appeal for unity now stands alongside the exclusionary language that drew criticism from fellow performers.

The distinction remains important. Smith expressed concern about the effects of his political statements, but his March interview did not establish any change in his support for Trump.