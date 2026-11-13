President Donald Trump has claimed he would easily defeat Barack Obama in a hypothetical presidential election showdown, launching a fresh attack on the former president during a White House interview with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Trump dismissed Obama's presidency as overrated, accused him of dividing Americans and insisted he was a leader who brought people together. The extraordinary exchange saw Smith visibly express disbelief as Trump doubled down on his assessment and boasted about his own electoral performance in major states.

Trump Says He Would Beat Obama 'Easily'

The exchange began when Smith asked what would happen if Trump and Obama could both run for a third presidential term. Trump immediately pointed to his electoral performance, claiming he had received more votes than Obama and secured record-breaking totals in several states.

'I got many more votes than he got, and I got many more votes in the states,' Trump said.

He then highlighted Texas and Florida, claiming he held the all-time voting records in both states.

When Smith directly asked whether he was suggesting he would defeat Obama, Trump replied: 'Yeah, I think I'd beat him easily, yeah.'

Trump followed the statement by repeating his criticism of the former president, adding: 'I think he's highly overrated.'

Trump Calls Obama a 'Divider'

Smith appeared surprised by Trump's assessment and immediately challenged him to explain why he considered Obama overrated.

'Oh my lord. How is Barack Obama overrated?' Smith asked.

Trump responded that it was his personal opinion and said he had never considered Obama a good president.

Smith: “Are you saying you would beat Obama?”Trump: “Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily.”Smith: “Easily?”Trump: “I think he’s highly overrated, yeah."Smith: "Oh my lord."Smith: “How was Obama overrated?”Trump: “I thought he was a divider.”Smith: "What would you classify yourself as being?”Trump: "As a person that brings people together.” — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) November 13, 2026

'I didn't think he was a good president, I thought he was a divider,' Trump said.

Smith then questioned how Trump would describe himself in comparison, prompting the president to offer a contrasting assessment of his own leadership.

'As a person that brings people together,' Trump replied.

He did not elaborate further on the comparison during that particular exchange.

Obama Remains Active in Democratic Politics

Trump's remarks came after Republicans suffered significant losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats securing victories in several closely watched Senate contests.

Obama remained involved in Democratic campaigning during the election cycle, including supporting candidates who went on to win their races.

Former Ohio senator Sherrod Brown reclaimed his Senate seat after defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted. In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed also won his Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers.

Obama's campaign involvement provided a political backdrop to Trump's latest criticism, particularly as the former president continued to feature prominently in Democratic electoral efforts.

Fox News Digital reported that it contacted Obama's office and the White House for comment on Trump's remarks but had not immediately received a response.

Hypothetical Presidential Showdown

Despite Trump's confidence about a hypothetical presidential showdown, a third-term election involving the two former rivals would face a constitutional obstacle. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Both Trump and Obama have been elected president twice, meaning neither could be elected to another term under the existing constitutional provision.

The exchange with Smith was therefore hypothetical rather than a discussion of an election either man could legally contest under the current rules.