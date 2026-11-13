A bizarre claim that US President Donald Trump wanted to send supermodel Kendall Jenner to China to spy on its government has been circulating online, prompting questions about whether the proposal was genuine. The rumour gained traction after a social media post attributed a statement to Trump, claiming he believed American models could help the United States gather intelligence overseas. The alleged comment even named Jenner, one of the world's most recognisable fashion personalities.

However, despite the attention the post received, there is no credible evidence that Trump ever made the suggestion. The claim appears to have originated from a satirical social media account rather than an official presidential announcement or a genuine political statement.

Origin of the Post and Social Media Reactions

The unusual story began circulating after an X account called Daily Noud (@DailyNoud) published a post on 12 November 2026. The post attributed the following statement to the president: 'Everybody knows America has the hottest models... if we send Kendall Jenner, we would have everything we need in a week.'

It quickly attracted attention because of its unusual combination of celebrity culture, international politics and intelligence gathering. However, the original post did not provide a recording, transcript, official statement or reliable news report to support its allegation.

The post generated humorous reactions. Some users treated the alleged proposal as a joke, while others questioned whether Trump had actually said it. The reactions helped the story travel further, but engagement and reposts do not establish that a statement is authentic.

Fact Check: No Evidence Trump Made the Suggestion

The claim is false. There is no evidence that Trump proposed sending Kendall Jenner or other American models to China to spy on its government.

No official speech, interview, presidential statement or verified social media post has been identified containing the alleged remarks. Nor has a credible news report independently confirmed that the president made the suggestion.

The claim was traced to a post published by Daily Noud on X on 12 November 2026. Subsequent reporting found no credible evidence that Trump made the alleged remarks. The quotation has not been authenticated through an official transcript, recording or verified presidential statement.

The rumour circulated amid separate news coverage of alleged Chinese espionage involving prominent figures in the American technology industry. Those reports concern different individuals and circumstances and provide no evidence that Trump proposed sending Kendall Jenner or other American models to China as spies.

What Does Kendall Jenner Have to Do With the Story?

There is no publicly available evidence that Jenner was approached by the US government, recruited for intelligence work or involved in any espionage operation connected to the claim. Her name appears to have been included to make the proposal more attention-grabbing. Its appearance in a viral post should not be mistaken for evidence of her involvement in government activities.

Ultimately, the story illustrates how an unsupported quote can gain momentum when it combines a famous politician, a recognisable celebrity and an extraordinary scenario. Until credible evidence emerges to authenticate the quotation, it should be treated as an unsupported claim rather than a genuine statement by the US president.