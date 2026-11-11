US Vice President JD Vance has dismissed the effort to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as 'inconsequential,' arguing that lawmakers are using the process to stage a political dispute instead of addressing policy disagreements through legislation.

Vance made the comments on Tuesday, 10 November, after the House of Representatives voted 211–204 to refer eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the House Judiciary Committee. The procedural vote prevented the resolution from advancing to consideration of the allegations themselves.

Introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, the articles focus largely on the administration's handling of the war with Iran. They also accuse Hegseth of misconduct over strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and alleged retaliation against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Hegseth has described the impeachment effort as a political spectacle.

Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not.



Like so much of Congress, impeachment has become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking. Congress has so many tools for registering its policy disagreements.… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 10, 2026

Vance Says Impeachment Is a Political Dispute

In a post on X, Vance said the question of whether Hegseth had committed impeachable crimes was 'absurd.' He argued that Congress had other ways to register disagreements with the administration, adding that legislation was difficult while impeachment offered an easier route. He also compared the effort with the two impeachments brought against Donald Trump.

Vance said lawmakers were most critical of Hegseth over his decision to reposition US forces away from Europe and Ukraine and reorganise the Pentagon's general officer corps. He wrote: 'This isn't about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon.'

The comments followed Republican losses in the midterm elections. The Hill reported that Vance had previously attributed the party's poor result to the Iran war, quoting him as saying: 'The reason we lost is the war.' The contrast is notable because Vance is now arguing that the impeachment effort is driven by Pentagon reforms, not the conflict.

Hegseth and Trump Defend Defence Chief

Hegseth called the resolution a 'political spectacle' during a Pentagon news conference. He said policy disagreements should be addressed through legislation, debate and elections, not impeachment proceedings.

CBS News reported that the articles accuse Hegseth of launching the Iran war without congressional approval, disregarding legal protections concerning civilian casualties, ordering extrajudicial killings in strikes on boats in the Caribbean, directing Maduro's seizure and retaliating against Kelly. These are allegations in the resolution and have not been established through an impeachment finding or court ruling.

President Donald Trump also defended Hegseth, giving him an 'A+' for his response in a post on Truth Social. The Hill has separately reported that Trump privately asked allies about Hegseth's standing, adding context to the president's public support.

House Vote Leaves Further Scrutiny Possible

The House vote did not decide whether Hegseth should be impeached. It referred the articles to committee, leaving the allegations without a substantive vote. CBS News reported that Massie said he would not introduce another impeachment resolution but planned to force a separate vote on a war powers measure.

11 Dems, including Pelosi who has been making the rounds on the Hill today to talk to press, didn’t vote to advance Pete Hegseth’s impeachment.



Because of those Dem absences, Republicans successfully sent it to Judiciary Committee, where it will collect dust. pic.twitter.com/6dgBrKsy5N — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 10, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said after the vote: 'This is not the end of it. It's just the beginning.' Democrats are due to take control of both chambers in January, creating the possibility of further congressional scrutiny of Hegseth and the administration's military decisions.