The Pentagon reportedly told John Oliver's HBO programme to 'Deport John Oliver' after its producers asked for comment about US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the comedian said.

Oliver revealed the reply on the 8 November episode of Last Week Tonight, in which he also urged Congress to impeach Hegseth. The reported exchange came days after the 3 November midterm elections.

Oliver began by discussing the election results before turning to Hegseth's leadership. His criticism covered personnel decisions and US military operations overseas, as well as the Pentagon's approach to civilian protection.

Pentagon's Reported Reply to John Oliver

Oliver said his team had contacted the Pentagon about Hegseth's past criticism of diversity. As a Princeton University student, Hegseth was publisher of the conservative magazine The Princeton Tory. In an April 2002 article, he argued that diversity received excessive emphasis at the university.

According to Oliver, the department's response defended Hegseth's position in informal terms. 'The secretary was and remains absolutely correct on this topic. He is very based,' Oliver quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The programme then asked whether Pentagon officials had any other information they wanted viewers to know. Oliver said the response read: 'Deport John Oliver.'

Oliver presented the message as coming from a Pentagon spokesperson. The correspondence has not been independently authenticated in the reporting reviewed, and there is no indication that any formal deportation action was initiated.

Oliver was born in England and became a naturalised American citizen in 2019. He ridiculed the exchange, comparing his dealings with Hegseth's team to communicating with immature teenagers. He did not establish whether the deportation remark was intended seriously or as a joke.

Impeachment Push Returns to Congress

Much of the broadcast focused on Oliver's case for removing Hegseth from office. He criticised changes to military leadership, reductions in civilian protection measures and the handling of US operations overseas.

The episode also revisited Hegseth's public statements and earlier controversies, which Oliver cited as reasons to question his suitability for the role. He discussed the Pentagon's approach to civilian casualties and decisions affecting senior officers.

The segment combined criticism of government policy with jokes, while making an explicit call for congressional action.

Oliver argued that damage had already been done and said Congress should act to prevent further consequences. These were his assessments, not findings of an impeachment trial.

The congressional effort predates Oliver's broadcast. Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment on 15 September, alleging misconduct involving US military operations. The resolution did not receive a vote before House Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned the chamber ahead of the elections.

Oliver criticised the delay and said lawmakers should resume consideration of Hegseth's removal.

Impeachment by the House would not itself remove the defence secretary. The Senate would have to convict him, while disqualification from future federal office would require a separate decision.

Hegseth had defended his leadership in a video posted on 5 November, saying attacks on his administration reflected its effectiveness. The video came before Sunday's episode and was not a response to Oliver's latest criticism.

Oliver ended by sarcastically imagining Hegseth returning to Fox News to front a programme titled Battle Lines With Pete Hegseth. He argued that even this would be preferable to Hegseth remaining in charge of the Pentagon.