Elizabeth Siders is pregnant, her lawyer said, months after authorities removed 16 children from a home in Hamden, Ohio.

The announcement came after a judge ruled on Monday, 9 November, that Siders was fit to stand trial in the child-endangerment case.

The Vinton County ruling came more than four months after authorities removed the children from the home.

Siders' lawyer, Thomas Stolly, told reporters after the hearing that she was pregnant. He gave no due date or other details, WOUB Public Media reported.

What the Vinton County Judge Decided

Siders has pleaded not guilty to all 19 counts of child endangerment in the case. The 21 August indictment lists 12 felony counts and seven misdemeanour counts. The Ohio attorney general's office said prosecutors brought some counts under different legal theories for the same alleged acts.

The ruling at the Vinton County Court of Common Pleas concerns Siders' ability to understand the proceedings and assist in her defence. Stolly said he would seek a second evaluation focused on her mental state at the time of the alleged offences. He questioned whether a single video call lasting about 90 minutes gave the evaluator enough time to assess both issues.

Elizabeth Siders, the mother of 16 children found living in deplorable conditions in a tiny Ohio home over the summer, was back in court today. pic.twitter.com/ceDAqEORPz — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) November 9, 2026

At a separate hearing that day, Rogers found the children's grandmother, Christina Siders, unfit to stand trial. The judge ordered inpatient treatment. The case against Christina Siders could proceed if she regains competency.

Rogers dismissed the case against the children's grandfather, Gary Siders Sr, without prejudice on 6 October after finding him unfit to stand trial.

That leaves open the possibility that prosecutors could refile the charges. As of 9 November, the court had yet to schedule a competency hearing for the children's father, Gary Siders Jr.

What Authorities Found in Hamden

Officers found the children on 30 June while executing a search warrant in a separate investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation had opened that investigation in March, the attorney general's office said.

Officers arrested the children's parents and paternal grandparents. The attorney general's office described conditions in the home as unsafe.

Investigators believed the children had spent much of the previous four years in one room, the Associated Press reported. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said the room measured roughly 12 feet by 12 feet.

The Vinton County Local School District said it had no records showing that any of the children had enrolled there, WOSU Public Media reported.

OHIO "House of Horrors" Update on Suspects and Competency



⚖️Ohio vs Elizabeth Siders⚖️ Currently pregnant and Ruled Competent to stand trial

A judge in Vinton County has deemed her mentally competent to face 16 felony child endangerment charges. Her defense attorney, Thomas… pic.twitter.com/XKdVSjc3eI — American Crime Stories™ (@AmericanCrime01) November 10, 2026

Two of the children were airlifted to hospital, the AP reported. Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said one child was in critical condition on the day officers found them. On 1 July, his office said all 16 had been placed in temporary state custody.

Child protection workers in Gallia County had handled two earlier cases involving the family, one in 2020 and another in 2021, The Columbus Dispatch reported. A judge there ordered protective supervision and a case plan. Both cases closed, and the family moved out of the county.

The discovery in Hamden prompted a review of how child welfare agencies had handled the case. In September, the Ohio Department of Children and Youth said it expected to complete the review by the end of 2026. Governor Mike DeWine told reporters he expected to propose reforms based on the case and other child welfare issues before leaving office.