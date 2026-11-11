Donald Trump Jr has faced fresh online accusations of appearing 'high' after a clip from his Triggered podcast circulated on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The footage showed President Donald Trump's eldest son defending Russell Brand following the comedian's rape conviction in London. Viewers questioned Trump's appearance, particularly his eyes, although there is no verified evidence that he was intoxicated or using drugs.

The controversy followed Brand's sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November. He received a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Aaron Rupar Questions Donald Trump Jr's Appearance in Triggered Clip

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar, publisher of Public Notice, shared footage from the episode on social media. He said the clip initially looked so unusual that he checked its authenticity himself.

Rupar wrote that it 'almost looked fake' before confirming the footage was genuine. He then questioned what was happening with Trump's eyes, adding that he had rarely seen anyone appear so 'high on camera'.

His remarks prompted further speculation about Trump's appearance. Some users questioned whether he was intoxicated, while others focused on his defence of Brand.

One commenter said what was 'even crazier' was Trump Jr. 'defending Russell Brand, the convicted rapist'.

Trump Jr claimed Brand had been convicted without forensic evidence, DNA evidence or a police report made at the time. He also questioned why the allegations had not emerged publicly much earlier and suggested the comedian's religious conversion and political views were relevant to his prosecution.

However, Brand was convicted by a jury following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. The jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

The online reaction nevertheless went beyond Trump's political argument. Critics seized upon his facial appearance, making allegations that remain unsupported by medical evidence or any independently verified account of substance use.

Donald Trump Jr Faced Similar 'High' Accusations in May

It was not the first time Trump's appearance in a promotional clip for Triggered had prompted such speculation.

On 5 May 2026, Trump shared a 23-second promotional clip ahead of a special Tuesday episode. His frequent blinking and apparent difficulty keeping his eyes steady prompted several X users to question whether he was intoxicated.

'Does he drink? He looks very inebriated today,' one commenter wrote.

Another alleged, 'Drunken Jr i hope young people are not listening to you. you look like you are high now on something and it's not water or orange juice.'

'You look high as a kite man,' a third remarked.

None provided evidence supporting their suspicions.

Trump Jr had previously rejected suggestions that he used cocaine. Speaking at a Turning Point Action conference in July 2023, he addressed speculation surrounding cocaine discovered at the White House.

'Luckily, I don't snort cocaine! Like, it's just not my thing,' he said.

Jr: I don’t snort cocaine, it’s not my thing pic.twitter.com/zXPHMufQpE — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

The renewed scrutiny highlights how quickly short political videos can become vehicles for personal accusations. Yet neither the November footage nor the earlier May recording establishes that Trump Jr was under the influence.