A routine domestic violence call turned into a deadly tragedy on Monday afternoon when San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Nunez, 28, was fatally shot while responding to a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 12,300 block of Hollyhock Drive, around 47 miles east of Los Angeles.

Deputy Fatally Shot on Arrival

According to an official statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Nunez and other deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were immediately fired upon as they arrived at the residence.

'When deputies arrived, they were immediately fired upon and Andrew Nunez, a deputy sheriff, was struck,' the department said.

Nunez was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus described Nunez as a dedicated officer and family man.

'He served the community here in Rancho Cucamonga. He was a wonderful father, a wonderful deputy sheriff,' Dicus said during a sombre press briefing.

A six-year veteran of the department, Nunez leaves behind his wife, a two-year-old daughter, and an unborn child.

High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest

Moments after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle, sparking a high-speed pursuit across San Bernardino County freeways.

Deputies, assisted by allied law enforcement agencies, chased the suspect eastbound on the 210 Freeway, where speeds exceeded 150 miles per hour.

According to the Sheriff's Department, an undercover narcotics deputy in an unmarked vehicle executed a pursuit intervention technique, colliding with the suspect near Campus Avenue in Upland, bringing the chase to a dramatic end.

The suspect was thrown from the motorcycle and taken into custody. He was transported to hospital in stable condition and will be booked for murder once medically cleared, authorities confirmed.

No additional shots were fired after the crash.

In Loving Memory of Deputy Andrew Nunez



With heavy hearts and profound grief, we honor the memory of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on October 27, 2025.



Deputy Nunez served with unwavering commitment,… pic.twitter.com/aItFZqry5v — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) October 28, 2025

Investigation Underway

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail has taken over the investigation. Detectives are working to determine the motive and whether the weapon used was legally obtained.

The department urged anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 909-890-4904 or submit anonymous tips through We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

Community in Mourning

Flags at the California State Capitol and across San Bernardino County will fly at half-staff in honour of Deputy Nunez.

Outside the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station, residents and colleagues gathered to lay flowers and candles at a growing memorial. Many described him as a 'gentle giant' and a devoted officer who went above and beyond to serve his community.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangerous unpredictability of domestic violence calls, which remain among the riskiest assignments faced by law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Dicus said the department will provide full support to Deputy Nunez's family and colleagues as they grieve the loss of one of their own.

'This is a devastating reminder of the risks our deputies face every day,' Dicus said. 'Andrew Nunez served with courage and compassion, and we will honour his memory by continuing to serve with the same dedication he exemplified.'