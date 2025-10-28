A fierce new feud is splitting America's hard-right movement, as far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, conservative activist Laura Loomer, and media heavyweight Tucker Carlson clash over ideology, influence, and control of the MAGA base.

The public exchange of insults and accusations has intensified divisions within Donald Trump's orbit, exposing deep rifts between extremist activists and conservative media figures who once shared similar political goals.

Fuentes, 26, known for his live-streamed 'America First' show, has positioned himself as an anti-establishment voice within the MAGA movement. He leads the self-styled 'Groyper' movement, which promotes white nationalist and Christian nationalist ideas.

While his audience consists largely of younger, hard-right followers, his rhetoric has repeatedly drawn condemnation for being antisemitic and extremist.

Laura Loomer's Clash with Nick Fuentes

Tensions between Fuentes and Laura Loomer erupted in recent weeks after Loomer publicly labelled him a 'mentally ill lunatic' and dismissed his political influence. The remarks, reported by the Economic Times, came as Loomer accused Fuentes of sabotaging conservative unity following the death of activist Charlie Kirk, whom Fuentes had often criticised.

Loomer and Fuentes were once aligned in their support for Trump's America First agenda, even appearing together at events calling for what they described as a 'hostile takeover' of the Republican Party.

Their falling-out now symbolises a growing divide between the online far-right and those seeking mainstream acceptance within the MAGA movement.

Fuentes, who remains banned from most major platforms, responded on his live streams by accusing Loomer of attention-seeking and of betraying the movement's grassroots.

Their feud quickly spread across social media platforms, with supporters from both camps trading accusations and conspiracy claims.

Tucker Carlson's Position in the Feud

Although Tucker Carlson has not responded to Laura Loomer's remarks, his strained relationship with Nick Fuentes places him at the centre of the MAGA power struggle.

The former Fox News host, once one of the most influential figures in right-wing media, has described Fuentes as 'angry' and 'child-like' while distancing himself from his extremist views.

Carlson represents the mainstream conservative establishment that Fuentes routinely attacks, highlighting the widening rift between populist media figures and online radicals.

His post-Fox independence has also fuelled speculation about his future influence in shaping MAGA discourse.

A Movement Divided

Observers see the Loomer-Fuentes feud and Fuentes-Carlson split as a reflection of a broader civil war within the MAGA coalition. According to Vox, Fuentes's influence among young conservatives is helping drive a generational split on the American right, while The Independent reports that Fuentes claims his loyalists are 'in every department' of government.

Fuentes's claim that his followers have infiltrated 'every department' of government has raised alarm among analysts and conservative watchdogs. His rhetoric, coupled with his attacks on figures such as Carlson, highlights an attempt to redefine what it means to be pro-Trump in 2025.

Meanwhile, Loomer continues to position herself as a defender of Trump's image against what she calls 'toxic fringe elements'. Her feud with Fuentes has reignited debates about loyalty, legitimacy and who gets to speak for the MAGA movement.

Fallout Across Conservative Circles

The ongoing feud has drawn mixed reactions across conservative media and online communities. Supporters of Fuentes praise him as a truth-teller unafraid to criticise powerful figures, while detractors argue that his inflammatory rhetoric risks alienating mainstream voters.

Carlson's followers, on the other hand, see his restraint as evidence of leadership amid growing extremism. Political analysts note that these public clashes reveal a deeper struggle over the future of Trump-aligned conservatism, one that may reshape the right long after the shouting stops.