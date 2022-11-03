"Destiny 2: Lightfall" is the game's seventh expansion and follows "The Witch Queen." While fans find the previous expansion's storyline, its ending left plenty of unanswered questions which will hopefully be resolved by the upcoming "Lightfall." Meanwhile, here is what we know about the game so far.

'Destiny 2: Lightfall' release date and platforms

The "Lightfall" expansion was originally set for release this year, a year after the supposed launch of "Witch Queen," which was originally set for release in 2021. However, the Witch Queen's launch was moved to February 2022, and, as a result, the "Destiny 2: Lightfall" release date was moved to February 28, 2023.

Developer Bungie has not yet officially revealed what platforms the expansion will be made available on. However, it would make sense for "Destiny 2: Lightfall" to be playable on platforms that can currently play "Destiny 2."

This means the expansion would likely be released for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, the Xbox One and Series X | S consoles, PC, and Google Stadia, according to Dexerto.

'Destiny 2 Lightfall' storyline

The events of the Witch Queen ending will continue to influence the storyline of "Lightfall" and future expansions. Specifically, the core concept of the Light versus Darkness conflict will finally be resolved in the upcoming expansion.

"The Witch Queen will light the fire on a strongly interconnected narrative across Lightfall and beyond, unlike anything we've ever attempted before, with characters, arcs, heroes, and villains that persist over multiple future releases," Bungie confirmed.

Guardians are heading to Neptune, a brand-new destination in Destiny 2. They will be collaborating with Cloudstriders, a brand-new civilization that hasn't yet been featured in previous games of the franchise. They'll also be battling Calus' brand-new Shadow Legion, who fight alongside brand-new, unsettling-looking Tormentors.

'Destiny 2 Lightfall' to introduce a new subclass

A new green subclass named Strand will be introduced in "Destiny 2 Lightfall," according to Bungie. Players will discover and learn how to employ it in the new campaign.