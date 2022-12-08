"Destiny 2" Season 19's release date is December 6, 2022. Season 19 will run until February 28, 2023, which is also the arrival of Lightfall alongside Season 20, according to Dexerto.

However, players should expect some downtime due to maintenance, which will prepare the game for the release of "Destiny 2" patch 6.3.0. Bungie Support announced that maintenance for "Destiny 2" Season 19 will start at 5 am PST/8 am EST, according to Ginx.tv. Players must note that they will be kicked from the game at 6:30 am PST/9:30 am EST in preparation for the new update.

'Destiny 2' Season 19 will introduce a new dungeon

The new season will also introduce a new dungeon in the game as confirmed by Bungie. The developer has added a new end-game PvE activity starting in The Witch Queen expansion.

For instance, Bungie added the Duality Dungeon in Season 17, while Season 18 added the King's Fall Raid. Thus, it is not surprising that "Destiny 2" Season 19 will be getting another Dungeon as well. However, the theme of the new dungeon or its loot pool is not yet available at the time of writing.

'Destiny 2' Season 19 weapons and gear

Bungie has revealed that there will be changes to the weapons and gears for the new season. These are the weapons that will either be removed or added to the loot pool.

Iron Banner:

Arriving –

Dark Decider Auto Rifle

Gunnora's Axe Shotgun

Leaving –

Forge's Pledge Pulse Rifle

Riiswalker Shotgun

Trials of Osiris:

Arriving –

Exalted Truth Hand Cannon

Unwavering Duty Machine Gun

Leaving –

Aisha's Embrace Scout Rifle

Reed's Regret Linear Fusion Rifle

Nightfall:

Arriving –

Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher (Heavy)

Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle

Leaving –

Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle

Duty Bound Auto Rifle

'Destiny 2' Season 19 story

No "Destiny 2" Season 19 story has been revealed yet but there will always be leaks to fill in the blanks."Got some info about S19, minor story spoilers ahead," Destiny Leaks posted on Twitter. "Rasputin centered, Ana is there. Something about preparing for war with the darkness."