Devon Sawa seems interested to know what is going on with Aaron Carter's life, and he has reached out to the singer on social media. The actor asked the Aaron to call him when he is done being "sick and tired."

The "Idle Hands" actor took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts about the singer's highly publicised problems, which Sawa seems to hint stems from his use of illegal drugs. He asked Carter to call him when he is "sick and tired of being sick and tired."

"Watching this Aaron Carter stuff reminds me of how lucky I was that I quit ... stuff... 13 years ago, before the age of social media. You think my tweets are weird now, I would've sent some s**t back then," Sawa wrote.

"Also, Aaron, call me when you're sick and tired of being sick and tired," he added.

The "Final Destination" actor has reached out to Carter because he believes that he has gone down the same path as the singer. He too, suffered from drug addiction and celebrated 12 years of sobriety in December 2018.

Carter has since replied to Sawa's tweet with an inspirational message.

Sawa's tweet comes after fans expressed their concern for the "I Want Candy" singer's wellbeing. According to Metro UK, he recently raised suspicions about his "alarming behaviour" which led to his brother Nick and sister Angel to file a restraining order against him. Carter reportedly revealed that he had thoughts of wanting to kill Nick's pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, and their unborn child.

The 31-year-old singer has since denied the accusations and released a series of verbal attacks against the Backstreet Boys alum on Twitter. He also accused Nick of being a rapist and a bully.

It is unclear what Sawa referred to with his statement "watching this Aaron Carter stuff." The American rapper and songwriter recently appeared on an episode of "The Doctors" where he talked about his mental health struggles and revealed that he suffers from multiple personality disorder, acute anxiety and is a manic depressive, among others. He also showed several of the prescription drugs he is taking. Carter returned to the show after his 2017 appearance, where he was tested positive for use of illegal drugs.