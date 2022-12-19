With around six months to go before the arrival of the "Diablo 4" release date arrives, Blizzard has slowly revealed more details about the upcoming action role-playing game. This time, the Diablo team discussed what players could expect from the battle pass and how long it might take to unlock everything.

Recent live service games frequently feature battle passes, which allow players to unlock a range of rewards by performing tasks and gaining experience points for a set price. These rewards can be anything from cosmetic items to emotes and other in-game items, which might not impact overall gameplay. The mobile game "Diablo Immortal" includes a battle pass with two paid upgrade versions, while "Diablo 3" does not have this functionality.

Earlier this month, Blizzard finally announced the "Diablo 4" release date and also revealed more details about its battle pass. Community lead Adam Fletcher revealed in a recent live stream that the game's battle pass will cost $10, according to GameRant. The length of each "Diablo 4" season is around three months, so players will need to unlock everything offered by the battle pass during this period.

Two battle passes will be available in "Diablo 4" a free one for all players and a paid one that offers additional rewards to unlock. Players can access new in-game features and gain battle pass reward tiers by completing regular tasks like defeating enemies and doing quests. Even though Blizzard disclosed the cost of the first battle pass for "Diablo 4," it is still unknown whether players will be able to use in-game currency, as some other games allow, to buy further editions of the battle pass.

Along with this brand-new battle pass feature, "Diablo 4" will introduce many changes to the game. Diablo 4 will have a semi-open world for the first time in the franchise's history, with sizable zones to explore that are not constrained by the player's narrative advancement. Additionally, mounts will be included in the fourth main instalment of the Diablo series to allow for greater free-form world exploration.

Players will witness the combat between Inarius and Lilith in the endless struggle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells. Players can access various activities in Diablo 4, including player-versus-player combat, procedurally generated dungeons, and world bosses.

The "Diablo 4" release date is June 6, 2023. The game will be released for multiple gaming platforms such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.