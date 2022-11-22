The "Diable IV" release date is one of the most highly anticipated events for fans of the long-running action role-playing game series. While Blizzard is yet to announce a specific date for the title's launch, numerous reports are now saying that there is now a "Diablo 4" release month.

'Diable 4' releases in April next year

According to numerous sources, "Diablo 4" will be released in April 2023 while preorders for the game will be accepted starting in December, GameSpot reported. The XboxEra podcast cited the April 2023 release date, while Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" confirmed the release month. The official announcement at the moment is that the game will be launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC in the first half of 2023.

The Game Awards announcement

"Diablo 4," which was revealed in 2019, will be featured during The Game Awards in December, according to the website. According to reports, Blizzard will shortly intensify the game's marketing, starting during The Game Awards in December. Preorders for the game are also expected to start then.

The website added that a "premium physical collector's edition" of "Diablo 4" will be available in February 2023 and would include early access to an open beta as well as other bonuses and benefits. Meanwhile, the official announcement of the "Diablo IV" release date is expected to happen at The Game Awards.

Thankfully, it won't be a long wait before fans will finally know the game's release date. The Games Awards is scheduled on Thursday, December 8.

Activision Blizzard and all of its studios and franchises, including Diablo, is currently in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. The agreement hasn't yet been finalized, but when it does, "Diablo" may be included to Xbox Game Pass.

What to expect in 'Diablo 4'

As previously reported by IBT, the upcoming game will introduce Lilith as the new villain, with more villains set to be introduced in future expansions. "Diablo 4 is like the first chapter of a book. We want to tell a big story, and we want to tell it, hopefully, for a very long time," Art Director John Mueller said. "Treating this like the first chapter of a book and Lilith as a key character in this story, it feels great knowing that there are still all these other characters that could come back in the future. Or, new characters that we haven't seen before."