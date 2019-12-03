A source claims that Elsa Pataky dissed Miley Cyrus after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and that her statement is going to hurt the singer.

A friend of the "Wrecking Ball" singer told Woman's Day that Pataky's comments about Cyrus being "not good enough for Liam will hurt her hard." Not only because she reportedly still cares about what Hemsworth's family thinks of her, but because she and Pataky were once very close despite their 17-year age gap.

The 26-year-old Cyrus even got matching tattoos with Pataky three years ago, to mark their friendship. They reportedly also had fun memories in Byron Bay, the Australian coastal town where the Hemsworth family owns several properties. Cyrus and Pataky made their friendship known to the public with photos of their bonding moments on social media.

However, Pataky's claims about the singer following her divorce from Hemsworth belied the friendship. In November during a press conference in Madrid, the actress talked about her brother-in-law's emotional state following the split.

In it, Pataky said that the "Hunger Games" star is devastated but is leaning on his family for support. She said that the 29-year old Hemsworth spent time with his brother Chris, Pataky's husband, following the divorce. He sought solace in the comfort of his family in Australia.

"My brother-in-law, well... after a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down, but he's coping well, he's a strong boy and he deserves the best," Pataky said, adding that she thinks Hemsworth "deserves better."

It is believed that Hemsworth's mother is also not a fan of Cyrus. She reportedly did not approve of her son's relationship with the former Disney star.

Cyrus has yet to comment on Pataky's statements and the latter has also not addressed reports about her interview. But the exes have since moved on following their divorce. Cyrus is now dating Australian musician Cody Simpson and Hemsworth is finding new romance with the 22-year-old actress Maddison Brown.

Cyrus was in a whirlwind romance with Kaitlyn Carter before moving on to Simpson. She and Hemsworth dated on-and-off for ten years before getting married for eight months.