Errol Musk is back in the spotlight after making controversial remarks suggesting the United States is 'doomed' if white people become a minority, comments that have drawn widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny of his public statements. The resurgence of attention has also reignited long-standing interest in his complex personal history, particularly the highly discussed claims involving his former stepdaughter and the nature of their relationship.

Controversial Comments on Race and Demographics

In a recent interview filmed for the upcoming CNN special MisinfoNation: White Genocide, Errol Musk made remarks that have attracted fresh criticism. He stated that the United States is 'doomed' if white people become a minority and asked: 'What is it, you want to go back to the jungle?'

Musk cited South Africa as his example, saying he never witnessed the country's white-minority ruling class oppress Black Africans, and dismissed the notion of systemic racial oppression as 'nonsense'.

These remarks complicate the public narrative around Musk further, given his prior personal controversies and the serious allegations of abuse facing him. They also link him into broader global debates over race, privilege and demographic change—topics of high relevance in the UK media and beyond.

Abuse Allegations and Ongoing Investigations

Alongside the controversy over his recent comments, Errol Musk has also faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving family members. Reports allege that several children and stepchildren came forward with complaints that span back to the early 1990s.

According to those reports, three investigations were opened over the years. Two of these were later closed without charges, and the outcome of the third remains unclear. Errol Musk has repeatedly denied all allegations, calling them attempts to damage his reputation or target his son Elon.

The allegations have drawn significant public attention, not only because of their severity but also due to Elon Musk's global influence. Elon Musk has previously spoken about his difficult relationship with his father, describing their estrangement in interviews over the years.

The Stepdaughter Relationship: What We Know

Public records and widely reported accounts confirm that Errol Musk fathered two children with his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Their first child was born in 2017, followed by a second several years later. Jana was an adult at the time of both pregnancies.

Errol Musk has acknowledged the children in interviews, describing the first pregnancy as unplanned. The relationship between the two has been widely reported and remains a major point of public interest, largely because of its unusual nature and the significant age gap. The situation has contributed to longstanding tension within the wider Musk family.

Did He Really Marry His Stepdaughter?

Despite widespread speculation and repeated public claims, there is no verified evidence that Errol Musk legally married his former stepdaughter. Fact-checking by multiple outlets has not produced any marriage certificate or legal record confirming such a union. Reports indicate that while the pair were in a relationship that produced two children, a formal marriage did not take place.

Errol Musk himself has denied the existence of a marriage and has at times rejected the characterisation of Jana as his stepdaughter in adulthood, although legally she became his stepchild through his marriage to her mother.

Who Is Errol Musk?

Errol Graham Musk is a South African engineer, businessman and former political figure who became known globally due to his son's prominence in the technology and aerospace sectors.

Born in Pretoria in 1946, he married model and dietitian Maye Musk in 1970. The couple had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca, before divorcing in 1979.

Errol Musk later entered a long-term relationship with Heide Bezuidenhout, a widow with two children from her previous marriage. After marrying Heide, Errol became stepfather to her young daughter, Jana. The family dynamic later became central to one of the most controversial elements of the Musk family history.

Why UK Readers Are Paying Attention

Errol Musk's name has trended across UK platforms due to the combination of high-profile family drama, serious accusations and the ongoing debate over the stepdaughter claims. The global prominence of Elon Musk, along with the unusual circumstances surrounding his father's private life, continues to grip British readers and spark wider international intrigue.