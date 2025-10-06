Speaking with calm conviction and drawing on years of pent-up wisdom, a video of Maye Musk, shared on X by @EvaFoxU, has gone viral — not for glamour or gossip, but for its raw honesty. In it, the 76-year-old model and dietitian, widely known for being Elon Musk's mother, was asked what advice she would give her younger self. Her response struck a chord across social media.

'I would say if you're in an unhappy situation, get out quicker. Don't think it's going to change — you have to get out', she said. 'And getting out of them could mean financial loss, it could mean you lose your friends, it could be because you're moving to a new city where you have no friends. And it still could be better than what you were in before. Accept the consequences, be responsible for yourself, but you can survive.' Silence followed.

The clip, viewed over 1.5 million times, resonates for its quiet power — especially knowing what Maye Musk has lived through.

Long before she became a model and the mother of one of the world's most influential figures, Maye was a young woman trying to escape an abusive marriage. She has spoken openly about her relationship with Errol Musk, describing years of emotional and physical abuse before finally leaving him in 1979 with her three young children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.

In her memoir A Woman Makes a Plan, Maye wrote about the isolation and financial struggle that followed. At times, she had no friends, no savings, and no support network. Yet she rebuilt her life from scratch, returning to work as a dietitian and later reviving her modeling career. That's why her advice — 'be responsible for yourself' — feels earned rather than inspirational.

Maye's words carry added weight given recent attention on her ex-husband. Reports earlier this year revealed disturbing allegations against Errol Musk, including claims of long-term sexual abuse made by several of his stepchildren and relatives. The reports detailed how the accusations, spanning decades, have reignited public scrutiny around his past and complicated his relationship with his children, particularly Elon.

What makes Maye's message resonate even more deeply is the context of systemic challenges many women face when trying to leave abusive relationships. According to a report by Women's Aid, financial dependence and legal hurdles are significant barriers, with nearly 66% of women citing economic insecurity as a reason for not leaving earlier. This sheds light on why 'getting out' can be an overwhelming and daunting prospect for many.

“I would say if you're in an unhappy situation, get out quicker, don't think it's going to change, you have to get out. And getting out of them could mean financial loss, it could… pic.twitter.com/qxnpEvc2Yl — Eva Fo𝕏 🦊 Claudius Nero's Legion (@EvaFoxU) October 4, 2025

In that light, Maye's statement about leaving unhappy situations and 'accepting the consequences' reads like hard-won wisdom from someone who knows exactly what survival demands.

For women who've stayed too long in relationships, hoping things might change, Maye's message cuts to the truth. She doesn't promise comfort — she acknowledges the loneliness and loss that can follow leaving — but insists that freedom and self-respect are worth it.

Her son Elon Musk has often praised his mother's strength, describing her as one of his greatest influences. She makes it clear that the key to her family's integrity was not babying her kids growing up; instead, she allowed them to make decisions on their own, enabling them to mature naturally.

In just 33 seconds, Maye Musk distilled a lifetime of lessons into one truth: you can survive, but only when you take responsibility for yourself. Maye's wisdom is not just a big-picture inspiration — it can also be a stepping stone to actionable change.

Her words go beyond self-help clichés; they're a reminder born from lived experience that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is walk away, start over, and trust that you'll make it through.

'Accept the consequences, be responsible for yourself — but you can survive.'