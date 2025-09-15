KEY POINTS Verstappen remains focused on his Red Bull campaign in the ongoing F1 season.

Fact-checkers confirmed there is no evidence Verstappen ever made the remarks.

In the middle of the Formula 1 season, social media lit up with a dramatic claim. A viral post on Threads declared: 'BREAKING: Max Verstappen, Formula 1 World Champion, Declares He Will Boycott F1's Pride Night.'

The same message appeared on X, where one account suggested the Dutch driver had dismissed Pride Month as 'woke political posturing'.

Fans immediately weighed in. Some praised Verstappen for allegedly 'saying what others are afraid to', while others accused him of rejecting inclusivity. Within hours, the rumour had spread far beyond motorsport circles and into the broader cultural debate.

What Really Happened

The reality is simple: Verstappen never made such remarks. The supposed quotes were fabricated, with no supporting evidence in interviews, press conferences, or official Formula 1 releases.

Independent fact-checkers, including AFP, reviewed the claims and confirmed that there is no trace of Verstappen ever threatening to boycott Pride Night or describing it in derogatory terms. It said the posts that circulated online carried many of the hallmarks of misinformation — sensational wording, no source attribution and an appeal to controversy.

In fact, during the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen joined his teammates in condemning homophobic and racist abuse by spectators at the Red Bull Ring, calling reported incidents 'not good' and saying 'these things shouldn't happen'.

These responses suggest he is willing to speak out against such abuse, rather than endorsing it. That undermines the idea that he would initiate a boycott of Pride events.

Verstappen's Real Focus

Far from engaging in social media battles, Verstappen has remained dedicated to his day job: racing. The Red Bull driver is in the thick of another intense campaign, balancing title ambitions with growing pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell.

Recent coverage of Verstappen has centred on car development struggles within Red Bull, strategy meetings and his relentless training schedule. In past comments, the Dutchman has made clear that his interest lies in performance, racing and maximising results — not in public political debates.

He has not spoken against Pride initiatives, nor has he indicated that he would refuse to take part in any official Formula 1 events.

Why the Rumour Spread

In its article, Sports Orca said false stories attributed to Verstappen gain traction because they touch on genuine divisions within sport. Initiatives such as Pride Nights are celebrated by some fans as steps towards inclusion, while others see them as political statements.

It stressed: 'That tension makes it easy for a fake headline to catch fire. In this case, Verstappen became the center of a culture war he never asked to join. For fans, the takeaway is simple: be careful with what you share. A quick check of the source can save a lot of confusion. And until Verstappen speaks for himself, the only thing that should define him is what he does behind the wheel'.