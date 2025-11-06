Andrew Mountbatten Windsor can't escape his disastrous past with Jeffrey Epstein. The Democratic members are coming after Andrew, and this time, they want him to appear in the US court to testify on the Epstein files.

Andrew Windsor Summoned To The US To Testify On Epstein Files

Metro shared a copy of the letter sent to Andrew, formerly Prince Andrew, asking him to appear before the US Congress committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices. The latter mentioned that they were 'seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.'

Andrew crossed their radar due to the 'well-documented allegations' against the royal and his 'longstanding friendship' with Epstein.

'In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you cooperate with the Committee's investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the Committee,' the letter read.

#LetsGo Andrew Windsor summoned to the US to testify on Jeffrey Epstein files | News UK | Metro News — Anne Stockton (@AnneStockton01) November 6, 2025

Democratic Members Share Unsolicited Advice To Andrew

Robert Garcia, a leading Democratic member of the committee, urged Andrew to comply with the request. According to him, it would be an 'opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors,' per Metro.

Suhas Subramanyam, a Democratic Representative, shared the same sentiment. He challenges Andrew to show up to court if he is innocent, so he can 'clean his name.'

If Andrew is guilty, Subramanyam said, 'our investigation will show that, and the victims will receive long overdue justice.' The representative added that the royal family's move to strip Andrew of all of his royal privileges, including his royal title as 'Prince' spoke volumes about the controversy.

He also added that he and Garcia would 'not stop pushing for answers and accountability.'

However, Andrew can decline the invite. He is not a US citizen and a resident in the United Kingdom, so the US Congress lacks the power to compel him to appear before the court. Also, given his foreign status, the committee might accept a written statement or a remote interview rather than an in-person appearance.​

BREAKING: US Congress members have written to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor requesting an interview regarding his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 6, 2025

What Are the Epstein Files?

The Epstein files refer to the collection of records, investigations, and legal documents associated with Jeffrey Epstein's criminal network. It also includes flight logs with names of known individuals and financial entries, emails, and depositions.

Although Andrew has consistently publicly denied any wrongdoing, investigators believe he has useful information due to his relationship with Epstein. In a 2019 interview, Andrew said he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010.

However, court documents in January 2025 revealed that it wasn't the case. Apparently, the pair still exchanged emails until 2011, and those exchanges leaked in October 2025.

It ignited Andrew's scandal and led the British monarchy to drop the disgraced royal like a hot potato. King Charles made an unprecedented move by stripping Andrew of all of his royal privileges. The palace also announced that he would no longer be known as His Royal Highness or Prince Andrew, but Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.​

His Majesty also asked his younger brother to vacate the Royal Lodge, Andrew's residence, in the last 20 years. Andrew's fate was reportedly a 'family decision' and Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton were somewhat on it, too.​