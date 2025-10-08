The magic may still be there, but the price of entry is climbing higher than Cinderella's castle. In a fresh blow to families planning their dream holiday, Disney has announced its annual price increase for its two major U.S. theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

For the first time in their history, single-day, single-park tickets will now cost more than $200 during peak periods. The new price structure, announced on 8 October, has intensified concerns over the escalating cost of a Disney holiday, even as the company insists its parks offer options "to suit a wide range of needs and budgets".

The most drastic increases have been levied against the most in-demand tickets, proving that strong interest in the parks remains undeterred by the cost of living crisis.

Peak Season Prices See Steepest Jumps

The highest-demand days, typically around the festive season, have incurred the sharpest rises, a change the company attributes to consistently 'strong demand.'

Disney World: A one-day, single-park ticket during the weeks of Christmas and New Year's will increase by 5% to $209.

Disneyland: The same peak-time ticket will jump by 8.7% to $224.

The demand is so robust that Disney recently paused sales on one-day, one-park tickets to the Magic Kingdom for the upcoming New Year's Eve, indicating anticipated high attendance.

Passes, Parking, and the Cost of Skipping the Queue

Beyond the peak-day tickets, visitors will find higher costs across passes, parking, and convenience services:

Single-Day Tickets: Most other Disney World single-day, single-park tickets have increased by an average of about $5. However, the least expensive single-day ticket for Animal Kingdom will hold steady at $119.

Disneyland's Top Tier: The steepest hikes at Disneyland hit the top-tier tickets. The Tier 6 one-day pass—purchased on the highest-demand days—has climbed $18 to $224 per adult.

Park Hopper Passes: The popular five-day Park Hopper pass, which allows entry into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on the same day for up to five consecutive days, climbed $39 to $655.

Skip-the-Line Fee: Disneyland's Lightning Lane Multi Pass, the park's paid skip-the-line service, increased by 6.25% to $34.

Parking: Fees for both standard and preferred parking options climbed $5, moving from $30 to $35.

Annual Passes and a Glimmer of Savings

Annual pass holders are also absorbing substantial price rises.

The Inspire Key: Disneyland's highest-tier annual pass, the Inspire Key, went up by $150 to $1,899.

The Believe Key: The second-highest tier, the Believe Key, increased by $100 to $1,474.

Lower-Tier Passes: The Enchant and Imagine passes were spared the hikes, remaining at $974 and $599 respectively.

Despite the flurry of increases, Disney stresses that its price adjustments at Disneyland Resort are the 'lowest price increases in several years,' with five of the seven ticket tiers increasing by 3% or less. It is also worth noting that the lowest-priced ticket for Disneyland remains $104 for the slower season, and there are 32 dayswith tickets at this price on the calendar for the next six months.

Furthermore, Disney World is offering a new discount, giving guests up to $250 off each night of a minimum four-night, room-and-ticket package for most stays from late February to late July 2026. While the prices are climbing, Disney's commitment remains clear: 'Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change.'